Fans are fully on board with James Cameron re-releasing ‘Titanic’ yet again

James Cameron’s Titanic turns 25 this year, and the love story between Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose remains an incredible watch. The special effects have held up beautifully, the production design is still second-to-none, and it’s been a massive hit whenever it’s come to streaming platforms.

All of which means it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Titanic is returning to theaters once again in early 2023. The movie has already been re-released with a 3D conversion in 2012 and its 20th anniversary in 2017 saw yet another short run in theaters. Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, a 4K 3D HDR HFR (James Cameron loves his tech!) remaster of Titanic will steam into multiplexes around the world.

And, judging by the reactions online, it can’t hit that iceberg soon enough:

James Cameron will be dominating the box office from December to February with AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER & this TITANIC re-release.



I don’t care. I am going to be there day one. I f*cking love TITANIC. There’s a reason it won 11 Oscars & made over $2B worldwide. https://t.co/OEKe4zWxcD — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 23, 2022

For many, it’s still one of the greatest theatrical experiences of all time:

There's been a few moments in the theater that matched the high I felt when I experienced Titanic in IMAX for the 2012 re-release. I've wanted to experience that again ever since.



Still one of the finest achievements in filmmaking ever. James Cameron's masterpiece. Awesome news pic.twitter.com/E5JNWut9j3 — Trevor Barnette (@trevor_barnette) June 23, 2022

I’ve seen it in theaters back in 1997, i’ve seen in theaters during it’s 3D re-release in 2012, and you bet i’ll see it in theaters next year as well. You put #titanic on the big screen and i’m there. It’s just how i roll 🍿 #neverletgo #bestfilmevermade pic.twitter.com/ssH9OxTh3e — Abdullah Alsarraf (@abdk_90) June 23, 2022

This tweet predicts salt from MCU fans when Cameron dominates movie charts next year:

MCU stans who keep telling us that nobody cares about Avatar or Titanic once they see James Cameron dominating the box office again https://t.co/ovQJFZzlxx pic.twitter.com/lbsURXbf0C — Niklander The Lethal Protector Enthusiast (@niklander2) June 23, 2022

Clearly, the world ‘needs’ Titanic right now:

but when the world needed titanic the most, james cameron releases a remastered version — ashley (@eviIbag) June 23, 2022

For this poster, Titanic beats out Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies and Avatar as Cameron’s finest work:

As much as I love all the movies of his I've seen, Titanic is still my favourite Cameron, can't believe I get to see it in 3D in theaters LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/KT1Toi69Yn — daisy ridley hot #AmbulanceSweep (@supersymmetry_I) June 23, 2022

And others are finally getting a chance to see it on the big screen where it belongs:

YES! I’ve always wanted to see Titanic in theaters! 😃

With this AND Avatar 2, James Cameron is going to be the king of the box office for a few months. https://t.co/IPFAUmFuS5 pic.twitter.com/DMThXare6i — Jacob Dominguez (@jacobadominguez) June 23, 2022

Perhaps the only small issue here is that this re-release will be in the “high frame-rate” format pioneered by Peter Jackson with The Hobbit. This will convert the movie to 48fps and has the potential to make some in the audience very queasy.

We understand the artistic reasons for going with 48fps, though there’s always a period of acclimatization, as the increased fluidity tends to make sets and costumes look cheap and motion look like a TV soap opera. But, as always, it’s never a good idea to bet against James Cameron, so we’ll just have faith he knows what he’s doing.

Titanic is back in theaters on February 10, 2023.