Fans are going nuts for the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ prologue

Universal gifted us with a most unexpected surprise yesterday, when the five-minute prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion that originally screened this summer before IMAX showings of Fast & Furious 9 was made available online in its entirety.

Given that the concluding chapter in the trilogy and sixth overall installment in the franchise isn’t coming to theaters until June of next year, nobody was expecting the footage to drop, but fans are certainly glad that it did. As the sequel to a pair of epic blockbusters that combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, it would be an understatement to say that Dominion is poised to do similarly bumper business.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media users were going wild for the footage, which featured both a prehistoric smackdown and the most immersive experience you’re ever likely to find at a drive-in theater.

It All Started Here. 🦟🦖🦕 https://t.co/GtBTllY8lT — Christian Gabino (@Gabi11Christian) November 23, 2021

Holy crap. This already looks amazing. At the beginning it feels more like Walking with dinosaurs, just showing these majestic beasts existing. Then in the second part Roberta just seems so realistic like a panicked animal not just a Hollywood monster. #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/Y56ZrTT6hC — MeguSimp (@MeguSimp2002) November 23, 2021

Dinos roam among us in new 'Jurassic World Dominion' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A few callbacks to the OG Trilogy. I’m so ready. Let’s Go. https://t.co/zwKQPmeQCX — Now Playing: SW Jedi Fallen Order (Plat Run) (@SirDretheGreat) November 23, 2021

finally they added hairs and feathers to the dinosaurs esp the trex 😭 https://t.co/HWXb7o7aLJ — 🍂 — claire (@sempiternels) November 23, 2021

How do u even miss a creature that big??? smh

Still cool tho https://t.co/Qww4BToH1H — Shan4rt (@shan_4rt) November 23, 2021

Knowing how nostalgia-driven legacy sequels tend to be marketed, it could be a while before we get our first look at the returning trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in action, but five minutes of Jurassic World: Dominion should comfortably be more than enough to keep the fanbase satiated in the interim.