Fans are going nuts for the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ prologue
Universal gifted us with a most unexpected surprise yesterday, when the five-minute prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion that originally screened this summer before IMAX showings of Fast & Furious 9 was made available online in its entirety.
Given that the concluding chapter in the trilogy and sixth overall installment in the franchise isn’t coming to theaters until June of next year, nobody was expecting the footage to drop, but fans are certainly glad that it did. As the sequel to a pair of epic blockbusters that combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, it would be an understatement to say that Dominion is poised to do similarly bumper business.
As you can see from the reactions below, social media users were going wild for the footage, which featured both a prehistoric smackdown and the most immersive experience you’re ever likely to find at a drive-in theater.
Knowing how nostalgia-driven legacy sequels tend to be marketed, it could be a while before we get our first look at the returning trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in action, but five minutes of Jurassic World: Dominion should comfortably be more than enough to keep the fanbase satiated in the interim.