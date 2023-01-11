Fans are obsessed with Michelle Yeoh threatening to beat up the producers of the Golden Globes
Cinema icon Michelle Yeoh had a great night at the Golden Globes yesterday, strolling away with a richly deserved award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Anyone who’s seen the movie will know why she won, with the multiversal adventure a showcase for her dramatic, comedic and action chops.
But the ceremony was somewhat marred by the producer’s insistence in hurrying along acceptance speeches by blaring loud music before they’d finished. While we get that they need to stick to a relatively strict run-time, these speeches are what we’re here to see and it always feels rude to get in the way of someone’s big moment.
Fortunately, Yeoh wasn’t having any of it. She pointedly told them to “shut up” and then reminded them of her long history of martial arts expertise: “I can beat you up, okay? And that’s serious.”
Hell yes. Fans are delighted about her refusal to be rushed off-stage, and the general mood is that everyone should be a little more Yeoh:
For once the “Queen” title is appropriate:
We love her too:
She has a black belt in taekwondo, so this is accurate:
This is our 2023 mood:
If you haven’t already checked out Everything Everywhere All at Once, you really should get around to it, as it’s a phenomenally entertaining and imaginative movie, unlike anything you’ll have seen before. We’re over the moon that Yeoh got some recognition for her work on it, and wonder whether Oscars success might follow.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Showtime and can be rented from Apple TV, Amazon and Hulu.