Fans are obsessed with Michelle Yeoh threatening to beat up the producers of the Golden Globes

Cinema icon Michelle Yeoh had a great night at the Golden Globes yesterday, strolling away with a richly deserved award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Anyone who’s seen the movie will know why she won, with the multiversal adventure a showcase for her dramatic, comedic and action chops.

But the ceremony was somewhat marred by the producer’s insistence in hurrying along acceptance speeches by blaring loud music before they’d finished. While we get that they need to stick to a relatively strict run-time, these speeches are what we’re here to see and it always feels rude to get in the way of someone’s big moment.

Fortunately, Yeoh wasn’t having any of it. She pointedly told them to “shut up” and then reminded them of her long history of martial arts expertise: “I can beat you up, okay? And that’s serious.”

they tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N2rSK4Oq6C — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Hell yes. Fans are delighted about her refusal to be rushed off-stage, and the general mood is that everyone should be a little more Yeoh:

michelle yeoh telling the piano people to "shut up please, i can beat you up" because she isn't done with her speech yet THAT'S MOTHER MOTHERING — cola (@evclynwang) January 11, 2023

For once the “Queen” title is appropriate:

they tried cutting off michelle yeoh from her acceptance speech and she SAID SHUT UP, I CAN BEAT YOU UP LOLOLOL QUEEN — Kimmy The Pooh (@kimmythepooh) January 11, 2023

Our queen Michelle Yeoh telling the piano player playing her off: "I can beat you up — I am serious." (She's right!) — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 11, 2023

We love her too:

Michelle Yeoh telling the piano player to shut up and threatening to beat her up she just like my mother I love her — algorithm-defined fantasy girl (@firstclassrice) January 11, 2023

She has a black belt in taekwondo, so this is accurate:

Michelle Yeoh is STYLE AND GRACE, and she can also beat you up so — Samhita-Lo (@TheSamhita) January 11, 2023

This is our 2023 mood:

I will be channeling the spirit of Michelle Yeoh saying “shut up, please. I can beat you up.” to show producers who were trying to play her off stage before she finished her speech for the rest of my life. https://t.co/J7cJl3NqXd — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 11, 2023

If you haven’t already checked out Everything Everywhere All at Once, you really should get around to it, as it’s a phenomenally entertaining and imaginative movie, unlike anything you’ll have seen before. We’re over the moon that Yeoh got some recognition for her work on it, and wonder whether Oscars success might follow.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Showtime and can be rented from Apple TV, Amazon and Hulu.