Fans Are Remembering Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Sized Hollywood Star

Everyone’s favorite ageless Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has been in the movie game a long time, but fans are in a tizzy over the time he got a special little honor from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While most actors only get a star in the ground, Rudd, who stars in the Marvel movie Ant-Man, received something extra. Along with his normal star he was given a smaller, cuter star in honor of the movie. An ant-sized star, if you will.

It’s a testament to Rudd’s popularity that Rudd’s tiny star was trending on Reddit six years after he received it. Most commenters made references to his general likability, humility, and star power.

Paul Rudd’s next big Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is scheduled for a February 17th, 2023 release.