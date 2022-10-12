Fans are scrambling through old VHS tapes to reminisce about a spell-binding Angela Lansbury classic

Actress Angela Lansbury passed away overnight at 96 years of age, but remains immortalized with an extensive list of acting credits across both the screen and the stage, including The Manchurian Candidate, Murder, She Wrote, Sweeney Todd, and The King and I.

Having reportedly left the mortal coil peacefully in her sleep, fans on Twitter reminisce and remember her in one of her most iconic roles, in the Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

As a kid, I don’t think there was ever a more enchanting scene than Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson dancing with sea creatures in BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS. pic.twitter.com/AXJEUo2QW3 — dr. olympia kiriakou (@thescrewballgrl) October 11, 2022

As a child, I learned two things from Bedknobs and Broomsticks: witches are good and fascists are bad. RIP to a real one, the great Angela Lansbury. pic.twitter.com/CTH9q4flpn — 🎃 Michael Cerliano 👻 (@michaelcerliano) October 11, 2022

The enchanting tale followed Miss Eglantine Price, portrayed by Lansbury, and her efforts to aid in the war effort against Nazis in the Battle of Britain in the second world war, using witchcraft. Despite its wartime setting, it turned out to be an enchanting and charming children’s film, one which is still fondly remembered today.

In honor of Angela Lansbury’s passing we should all take a moment to remember Bedknobs and Broomsticks, or, “What if Mary Poppins decided to fight the Nazis?” pic.twitter.com/oEfQILWAxu — Queer Eye For The Animorphs Reboot (@JacksonEflin) October 11, 2022

“The Beautiful Briny”



BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS (1971)



It’s just been announced that Angela sadly passed away at the ripe old age of 96, after a spectacular life & career.#RIPAngelaLansbury



pic.twitter.com/hOtBBl1K0A — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 11, 2022

In her travels to master the final few spells she needs to help thwart the fascist invasion, Miss Price encounters three children displaced by the London Blitz, who she takes into her care. She buys the children’s silence about her magical abilities by presenting the youngest child, Paul, with a magical bed knob that allows the children to travel anywhere they’d like.

I love Angela Lansbury. Watched so much Murder She Wrote with my grandmother as a kid, and my sister and I had Bedknobs and Broomsticks on constantly. She was a delight. Not going to be sad, 96, good for her, she won. RIP. https://t.co/zNFLFmIDdI pic.twitter.com/9cDxk6DIo4 — Cinema Strikes Back (@cinema_strikes) October 11, 2022

This is one of the first witches I had ever seen on screen and I'm not sure why but this song still gives me goosebumps.

….not me crying over Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

😭🖤✨🧹🐈‍⬛🐠🦁⚽️🛏️🌟 pic.twitter.com/CsRV9g09M1 — KathleenAnnJoan 🌻 (@KathleenBednar_) October 12, 2022

The film was often compared to Mary Poppins, with a matriarchal magical figure taking a group of children under her wing, but with more direct referencing and confrontation with the second World War.

Angela Lansbury may be gone, but if there is one film she will live on forever, it will probably be the beloved Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Rest easy, Miss Price.