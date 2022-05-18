Fans were able to see Captain Carter‘s potential since their first appearance in the Disney Plus series What If…? and their live-action appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, rumors are now circulating around plans for a live-action project for this superhero variant, and fans are mixed to whether that’s something we really need.

The rumor was first shared by The Disinsider, though there was no clarity on whether the project is a film or a series. It is also to be believed that Hayley Atwell will be reprising her role as Peggy Carter for this supposed next chapter.

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the rumor, though some are excited about the idea.. Some even poked fun at Atwell’s ‘connections’ with Marvel to give her more screen time.

Okay marvel….I've got four words for you and you BETTER not screw this up…CAPTAIN. CARTER. FUNKO. POP. https://t.co/azJvybjH7c — graet (@graetgalaxy) May 18, 2022

If it’s true, then I’ll definitely be watching. https://t.co/f7lkm2ECmZ — BatKnight66 (@batknight66) May 18, 2022

hayley atwell has to have some extensive dirt on a higher-up at marvel https://t.co/NTymjIGe5T — deranged namkook lover 2.0 (@seulcypher) May 17, 2022

hayley atwell knows what kevin feige did last summer https://t.co/bGuxE5rXya — fauvco inc. (@filmiyana) May 17, 2022

But the other side of the argument is that there is already a Captain America in the MCU. No, it’s not Steve Rogers. Remember Sam Wilson? The torch (or shield) was passed down to him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

it’s also super weird that as soon as sam wilson became captain america they began pushing captain carter way harder than they are pushing him as captain america just super strange to me — rasha ☾ cr brotherhood (@anakinstarlight) May 17, 2022

y’all will do everything except bring steve rogers back or show off sam cap and it’s actually getting irritating https://t.co/hNfUrFBNZ2 — BUCHANAN ‎✪ (@43SGTBARNES) May 17, 2022

Marvel, it is time to give Sam Wilson's Captain America the spotlight that he deserves. — raine ✰ (@iambuckysdoll) May 12, 2022

Some are upset that they’re moving on to another superhero before showing off Sam’s full potential as the new Captain America. They are also worried that he may get shadowed under Captain Carter’s major appearance.

where the hell is sam wilson? why are they pushing this white woman when sam just got the shield after waiting 2+ years 🤨 https://t.co/cDmPngrS1B — chaithra (@redsvalkyrie) May 17, 2022

the fact that captain carter has been in more projects than sam wilson as captain america just doesn’t sit right with me https://t.co/mql187zg2I — soph I saw MOM | ST4 in 10 days (@jcdistrange) May 18, 2022

Some also think that this series isn’t necessary as Peggy Carter had their own series – Agent Carter.

Captain Carter is cool.. as a gimmick, but I don't feel like she needs a whole show or movie, especially when we already have Agent Carter https://t.co/u3vUuRerGb — Racc | Commissions Open 🖌️ (@RaccsArt) May 18, 2022

But despite the mixed feelings, some believe that having both characters in the MCU isn’t a bad idea and that the two can co-exist without outshining one another.

Sam Wilson ain’t getting over shadowed, Peggy got 2 lines in MoM and barely 3 episodes of a animated show, Sam’s gonna be popping up everywhere soon, Secret invasion and Black Panther maybe? Not by to mention his own Captain America movie soon — Tayla (@Britainboy) May 17, 2022

Disney and Marvel have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors, but We Got This Covered has reached out for comment.

Captain Carter made their first live appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though Peggy Carter made appearances in the MCU, most notably in Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame.

Carter had also their own Marvel TV series in 2015 titled Agent Carter which follows the character after the events of Captain America.