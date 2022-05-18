Fans are split in half on if we really need another ‘Captain Carter’ project
Fans were able to see Captain Carter‘s potential since their first appearance in the Disney Plus series What If…? and their live-action appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, rumors are now circulating around plans for a live-action project for this superhero variant, and fans are mixed to whether that’s something we really need.
The rumor was first shared by The Disinsider, though there was no clarity on whether the project is a film or a series. It is also to be believed that Hayley Atwell will be reprising her role as Peggy Carter for this supposed next chapter.
Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the rumor, though some are excited about the idea.. Some even poked fun at Atwell’s ‘connections’ with Marvel to give her more screen time.
But the other side of the argument is that there is already a Captain America in the MCU. No, it’s not Steve Rogers. Remember Sam Wilson? The torch (or shield) was passed down to him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Some are upset that they’re moving on to another superhero before showing off Sam’s full potential as the new Captain America. They are also worried that he may get shadowed under Captain Carter’s major appearance.
Some also think that this series isn’t necessary as Peggy Carter had their own series – Agent Carter.
But despite the mixed feelings, some believe that having both characters in the MCU isn’t a bad idea and that the two can co-exist without outshining one another.
Disney and Marvel have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors, but We Got This Covered has reached out for comment.
Captain Carter made their first live appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though Peggy Carter made appearances in the MCU, most notably in Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame.
Carter had also their own Marvel TV series in 2015 titled Agent Carter which follows the character after the events of Captain America.