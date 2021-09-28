Fans Are Talking About This Exorcism Movie Just In Time For Halloween

There are many exorcism films in the horror movie realm that are sure to make your skin crawl and your nightmares vivid and terrifying. From The Exorcist and Reqiuem to The Possession and The Haunting In Connecticut, you can find different levels of terror and fright for whatever suits your mood.

One of the most beloved exorcism films is The Exorcism Of Emily Rose, and fans are talking about it just in time for spooky season. A thread on Reddit brought to light the way many fans consider this one of the most terrifying and engaging exorcism films ever. Some stand-out scenes and performances still chill viewers to this day, so much so that some of them just started being able to watch it without being plagued by fear.

The user may not have expected quite the response, but many fans feel the same way. The movie is genuinely terrifying and really seems to hit the mark with many viewers. It follows the trial of a Reverend who performed an exorcism that led to the death of a young woman. Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that, and while some argue that possession is real, others say she needed medical help.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

The Rev. Moore is prosecuted for the wrongful death of a girl thought to be demonically possessed, because he administered the church-sanctioned exorcism that ultimately killed her. Prosecuting attorney Ethan Thomas contends that the young woman, Emily, suffered from schizophrenia and should have been medically diagnosed. Meanwhile, defense lawyer Erin Bruner argues that Emily’s condition cannot be explained by science alone.

Many users in the thread shared specific points of the movie that terrified them.

This user had an even more terrifying link to the movie.

This user has been a longtime horror fan and still can’t watch the movie that often. Many fans echoed this thought exactly, saying that there are some movies they’ll only watch once — or a handful of times at most, and those are the truly terrifying ones.

Have you seen The Exorcism Of Emily Rose? If not, are you planning to add it to your Halloween watch list, or will you steer clear of this one? Let us know.