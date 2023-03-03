Fans are torn between Demi Lovato kicking Ghostface’s butt and new Jenna Ortega footage from ‘Scream VI’

Between the MCU serving us disappointment on a platter in the form of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the DCU teasing to follow in its footsteps with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, cinema-holics have turned their attention and expectations to a worthy contender — Scream VI. And so far it looks like their trust is well-founded if the new music video of Demi Lovato‘s lead single from the film’s soundtrack is anything to go by.

Titled “Still Alive,” the song breaks the pause Lovato has taken after her seventh studio album, Holy Fvck, back in 2022. Co-written with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, the music video features Lovato entering a hotel for a private viewing of Scream VI with her friends. But as the film progresses and the situation gets dire for the characters — we only get to see glimpses featuring Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, and other survivors — the atmosphere outside the screen gets spooky as well

Suddenly, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, who was showing the film, drops dead, and Ghostface appears from the screen and attacks Lovato and her friends. But after trying in vain to leave the place — which is interspersed with scenes of the Scream VI characters failing to defeat the villain as well — Lovato finally manages to get the upper hand as the lyrics, “Already died a thousand times / Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing / Make me bleed while my heart is still beating / Still alive,” play in the background.

But in classic Scream style, there is another twist waiting at the end of the music video.

Of course, Scream fans are all over the music video in hopes of piecing together the secret plot of the sixth film and the ultimate fate of their favorite characters.

New #ScreamVI shots debut in Demi Lovato’s new music video for ‘Still Alive’ including:



• Halloween party

• Mindy & Anika moment

• Chad & Tara moment

• Gale & Sam moment

• Surviving four pic.twitter.com/jIpqqyIBEP — Tristan 🔪 (@britneyvinyl) March 3, 2023

Just listened to @ddlovato’s new song Still Alive! Great and amazing song! Her vocals sound amazing! The only downside is that we kinda see @masongooding / @jennaortega probably going in for a kiss? And I’m not 100% sure if this is a good thing. #Scream pic.twitter.com/9ZqZQqiCPg — Crimsøn (@DaRealCrim) March 3, 2023

But surprisingly, the fandom has discovered that the icing on the cake isn’t the scenes from the film — it is Lovato kicking Ghostface’s ass and emerging as the “final girl.”

This is reminding us, only Demi Lovato can beat Ghostface 🔪 https://t.co/T9aHSg6ifW — Simon 🎃👽👹 (@spooky_bussy) March 3, 2023

no one told ghost face about demi’s purple belt huh #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/8mazXdVnVd — beth (@afterglowlovato) March 3, 2023

Looks like the remaining survivors of Ghostface would have higher chances of beating their faceless enemy if “Heart Attack” singer joined their team.

But even if the chances of that happening are slim, Ghostface emerging as the winner by the end of the bloodbath promised to fans doesn’t seem likely either. To see who finally manages to end his reign of terror, watch Scream VI when it finally rolls into theaters this March 10.