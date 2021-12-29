An apparent theory for how the X-Men and the Mutants could be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans unhappy.

The theory popularized by noted leaker MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter says Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will accidentally tear open the multiverse further after Spider-Man: No Way Home and have mutants enter the MCU from there in Doctor Strange 2. The reaction to this theory/speculation has been mixed at best, with fans decrying it as anything from lazy to untrue to the X-Men and the idea of mutants from Marvel Comics.

She does something at the end. I'm not sure what it is but probably that https://t.co/mqPBveSbCR — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 26, 2021

A fairly popular fan thought is that Scarlet Witch’s arc will emulate parts of the House of M comic story, in which she is possibly the most powerful being in the Marvel Universe and has the power to collapse universes. The trailers suggest a team-up between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, but marketing is just that – marketing.

The Disney/Fox merger that is even allowing the possibility of the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had fans wondering for a while now just how you can introduce the Mutants. With some rumors of Patrick Stewart even potentially making a cameo in Multiverse of Madness, one wonders if the film could become a massive cameo city that detracts from the overall story.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for a May 2022 release date and will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and is directed by Sam Raimi.