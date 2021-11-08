Fans Blast Vin Diesel Using Paul Walker’s Name To Beg Dwayne Johnson For Fast & Furious Return

Vin Diesel has extended the most unlikely of olive branches to former Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, which comes months after the erstwhile Luke Hobbs severed ties with the main timeline of the action franchise, driven largely by his complete and utter lack of enthusiasm towards the prospect of working with Diesel ever again.

Johnson didn’t officially confirm his exit from The Fast Saga until after he’d heard the longtime Dominic Toretto claim that their fallout was entirely deliberate, caused by Diesel’s desire to bring the best performance out of his opposite number. However, The Rock clearly wasn’t interested in smelling what Vin was cooking.

Instead, the patriarch of cinema’s favorite found family issued a plea on his Instagram account, which comes perilously close to outright groveling. As you can see below, some fans aren’t happy with the 54 year-old using the names of Paul Walker and his own children as a bargaining chip.

I swear if @TheRock accepts that mitchel bade ass @vindiesel proposal I’m gonna lose it!!! I hate how fake that was and bringing in family you lying snake !!! The deal is done fast franchise sucks now hasnt been been good since fast 5 — T. WESLEY (@POPPAHATZ) November 8, 2021

If Vin Diesel really wanted The Rock back in the Fast and Furious franchise he shouldn't be "little bro'n" him in public when they currently beefing — Costa bell (@Costabell1) November 8, 2021

@vindiesel, My God dude, u can't go in2 reconciliation or negotiations using subordinate terms like my little brother 2 a grown azz man. It was a term of endearment; but u don't use subordinate titles unless it u. Idea is gr8 tho @TheRock https://t.co/okxVYq57SK via @HuffPostEnt — GodDoesn'tDoHealthCare (@GodDoesntDoMedi) November 8, 2021

Without Paul Walker to humanize and rein him in, Vin Diesel’s ego is ruining his own franchise. Whether it’s never losing an onscreen fight or his micromanage producing, he’s walled himself off from any constructive criticism. https://t.co/tE7kEyJsP6 — It Was A Sh*t Show (@ItWasAShtShow) November 8, 2021

Walking Paul Walker's daughter down the isle: Sweeter part of the cult. Sign me up! 🥲



This: Who do you think you're talking to like that?! Kick his cultish ass, uncle Dwayne! 🤭 https://t.co/sMtQ4N4ztI — Hope Mah-Tomb-Boo 🙈🙉🙊 (@HopeyTwoShoes) November 8, 2021

Did Vin Diesel basically say to The Rock on social media that he needs to help him fulfill a promise to the late Paul Walker? Sounds like begging to me and I hope they make it work. — Matthew Sindt (@MatthewSindt) November 8, 2021

“i was going to fulfill my promise to pablo” does he mean PAUL WALKER?



shakespeare WISHES he came up with this kind of drama https://t.co/liV1aVnSYc — pass or play? 🎀 (@3_erinyes) November 8, 2021

It is 100% coming off as emotional manipulation



"Little brother" – I am better

"Pablo/Paul Walker" – guilt tactic

"No one else can play hobbs" – non affirmation. Doesn't actually say he is a good addition.



Classic. — Rogue Roush (I can post about Deathloop here) (@BryanRoush115) November 8, 2021

Looks like Vin Diesel realized that he (and the whole FAST & FURIOUS franchise) needs The Rock more than The Rock needs him.



And Vin bringing up Paul Walker in his post just reeks of desperation. https://t.co/8FvoKEWiY6 pic.twitter.com/zv3pibsxU7 — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) November 7, 2021

Maybe I’m the one without a sense of humor but I just don’t think this Vin Diesel shit is cute, especially with how he invokes the late Paul Walker to try and guilt-trip Johnson into playing ball. https://t.co/AGl0AV000V — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) November 7, 2021

Vin Diesel using Paul Walker's name to shame Dwayne Johnson into doing FAST 10, is super low even for him. That dude is a certified lunatic and needs to just shut the fuck up and realize people don't like working with him. — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) November 7, 2021

Vin Diesel put out that post and pulled out every single possible card.



-He brought up Paul Walker, and his sacred promise made, a vow to keep

-He brought up the kids, the holidays, and The Rock's Uncle Status

-The man used the word 'legacy' and put all the onus on The Rock here https://t.co/ZAXbYLcS8A — Ritesh (@riteshwriter) November 7, 2021

Whether or not Diesel’s intentions came straight from the heart, it’s a little uncomfortable to see him use a promise he made to the late Walker, who was also a friend of Johnson’s, in an attempt to get him to reverse his decision and return to Fast & Furious for the grand two-part finale.