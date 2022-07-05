Fans brawl to determine the single best punch in the history of cinema

The act of clenching one’s fist in order to strike another has caused a brawl on Twitter, with fans searching for the holy grail of movie punches.

Out of nowhere, and apropos of almost nothing, film buffs have decided now is the time to discuss the greatest punches in the history of cinema. Sparked by a tweet which has caught on like wildfire, the Pandora’s Box of movie punches has been opened with claims for top punch coming from across all genres.

You may think this is a very niche discussion topic, but Twitter is having a field day with this thought experiment. It’s far more interesting than people ranking their favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe films every three days.

Best single punch in film history?



The rule is, just one closed-fist punch. It can be part of a larger chain of attacks or punches, but it’s one singular, memorable punch.



Please use hashtag#BestMoviePunch — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) July 4, 2022

One of the greatest Nicolas Cage moments in cinema got a lot of love, with his truly awful film The Wicker Man boasting an absolutely stellar punch. Dressed in a bear suit, Cage delivers a knockout blow as good as it is funny.

Nic Cage didn’t dress up in a bear costume in THE WICKER MAN to be denied the title of #BestMoviePunch https://t.co/5Aw5FLFi2X pic.twitter.com/uIriiCmoSK — ‘Drew’rassic Park (is this anything?) (@drewbwobser) July 4, 2022

Indiana Jones is known for his iconic bullwhip, but there’s one thing the internet loves more than whipping a Nazi: it’s punching one really hard, as he does across the trilogy. Bring it back for Indiana Jones 5, we beg of you Disney.

I also like to use this image for Happy 4th Of July/N*zi-Punching Day posts. #BestMoviePunch https://t.co/I3W5JczzDI pic.twitter.com/XqisqqZT2k — TooBossy (@TooBossy3) July 4, 2022

John Carpenter’s They Live is an absolute cult classic, and it’s well worth a mention from one of its best moments. It’s no “here to chew bubblegum and to kick ass”, but it does certainly go hard.

They Live (1988) has got to be up there, especially with the amazing fight that follows! #BestMoviePunch pic.twitter.com/AISeIeFUfv — chase (@chasehorizonz) July 4, 2022

Lilo & Stitch is one of the most beautiful animated films ever, and set a great new standard for Disney’s animated films. Featuring Hawaiian culture so proudly, it’s fair to say people think the anti-colonialism message goes hard from Lilo herself.

“Get away from her you bitch” is uttered by Ripley in James Cameron’s Aliens and it’s an undisputed highlight of what should have been a duology instead of a several film long franchise. Oh well.

Honorable mention to Ripley's right hook to the Queen in Aliens. #BestMoviePunch pic.twitter.com/RjuwCsXlKA — 🎬 All Things Movies 🎬 (@ThatMoviePage) July 4, 2022

What we’ve learned today is the opposite of what all your parents and teachers told you throughout your life: violence does, indeed, solve problems and is always a quality solution, at least in the movies.