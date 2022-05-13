Fans can expect a ‘terrifying’ Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Film insiders are calling Gorr's appearance "straight up freaky" and "a thing right out of nightmares."

Film insiders have seen what Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher looks like, and it’s not pretty. Or it’s pretty awesome, depending on if you like “a thing right out of nightmares.”

Those are the words of John Campea (as transcribed by The Direct), YouTuber and film critic, who talked about seeing footage of the Thor: Love and Thunder villain on his self-titled podcast. His guest and fellow critic Robert Meyer Burnett said that he had also seen pictures of Gorr, as did his co-host Erin Cummings. Together, they marveled at Gorr’s horrifying appearance.

“Oh yeah, we got footage of Gorr!” Campea exclaimed. “We have it and we are not sharing with people because I got in trouble for that before. And oh my god, when you guys see Christian Bale as Gorr, oh my god . . . because what we saw was straight up freaky . . .”

“Yes, I saw the photo,” Cummings replied. “I’ve had nightmares like every night ever since. It is absolutely terrifying.”

Having debuted in Marvel Comics in 2012, Gorr the God Butcher will have his big screen debut in the newest Thor. If you hadn’t guessed by the name, Gorr is a godkiller pining for the extinction of all deities. Thor: Love and Thunder has the titular Asgardian coming out of retirement to stop Gorr’s genocide.

Christian Bale was announced to play Gorr in December 2020. In May 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s writer/director Taika Waititi called Bale’s performance “very formidable” and called Gorr “one of the best villains that Marvel’s had in their films.”

Watch Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, if you dare, when it premieres on July 8, 2022.