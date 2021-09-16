Home / movies

Fans Can’t Decide Which MCU Film They’d ‘Do-Over’ If They Could Only Tackle One

Avengers: Endgame

While most of Marvel’s movies to date have been hits, there are those that weren’t taken to so kindly by fans or critics alike. In a universe with so many beloved films would you be able to select a single movie to do-over completely?

This is the question Marvel fans on Reddit are debating at the moment and there are plenty of films coming up that fans appear to believe could use some work.

There are 25 films released in the MCU to date and with such a large roster it’s no surprise there have been details that fans weren’t the fondest of. Some of these include the storyline choices in films like Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, and Black Widow among other films.

Here is some of what fans had to say when posed the question of which MCU needs a rework the most.

You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change? from marvelstudios
Comment from discussion RENT3D’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion cbekel3618’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion Zeyn1’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion nrock302’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion Adventurous-Jello488’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion ThePhiff’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion Mythoclast’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion jessybear2344’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion Nat20Stealth’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion No_Permanent_Address’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion JTMilleriswortha1st’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion dow366’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion maxskiw’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion stx06’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion Three_Froggy_Problem’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion thantgin’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion spwf’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".
Comment from discussion ybtlamlliw’s comment from discussion "You get just one do-over. Which movie and what do you change?".

So, if you only got to choose one, which Marvel movie would you do-over?

Tags: ,
Comment