Fans celebrate 10-year anniversary of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

It may shock you to hear that Christopher Nolan’s flawed-yet-epic The Dark Knight Rises was released in theaters 10 years ago to the day on Wednesday, a fact that many DC fans decided to celebrate.

One Reddit user made a post on the social media platform lauding Nolan for giving the famously morose superhero a happy ending for once.

Who can forget the anticipation for the movie that was touted as providing a satisfying conclusion to a Batman film trilogy, something that had yet to be accomplished at the time, and arguably got pretty darn close to achieving just that — if not going above and beyond the call.

Who can forget the triumphant moment when Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne, wearing nothing more than rags, conquered his fears in a foreign land in order to become worthy of donning the cape and cowl in Batman Begins. And it wasn’t half bad when the character did the exact same thing seven years later in The Dark Knight Rises, too.

One fan admitted that while the movie is “far from” flawless, “there’s something about it that keeps drawing me back in.”

Another Twitter user took the time to remember the good and the bad, including that not-so-sharply-choreographed rooftop fight scene.

Another fan pointed out how the film really hit it out of the park when you consider that it had to follow the extremely high standard set by The Dark Knight, which we must say is a fair defense.

No matter what you think of the film, it’s hard not to agree the ending was the perfect *chef’s kiss* to conclude the trilogy.

Let’s see what Matt Reeves can cook up for his sequel, and eventual threequel, for The Batman, and check in 10 years from now to see how well that trilogy holds up.