Fans Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Independence Day

Without a doubt, Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic Independence Day has to be considered one of the most important and influential blockbusters of the modern era for a multitude of reasons.

The iconic destruction of the White House in the very first promo kicked off the tradition of the Super Bowl being the go-to destination for major Hollywood productions to debut their first footage and popularized the idea of trailers ending with an explosive money shot. It also gifted the world Bill Pullman’s legendary speech and cemented Will Smith as the newest A-list megastar on the block.

If that still wasn’t enough, it kicked the CGI revolution up another couple of notches and shifted the focus firmly towards spectacle on the grandest possible scale, as well as becoming the second highest-grossing movie of all time behind Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The film wrapped up its theatrical run with a box office haul of $817 million.

Obviously, Independence Day has become appointment viewing around this time of year, but there’s an extra air of significance this time around with today marking exactly 25 years since Emmerich’s magnum opus hit theaters. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are firing up their copies to celebrate the occasion.

Sadly, the sequel we waited 20 years to see wasn’t comparable to the original, with Resurgence‘s disappointing critical and commercial performance ending any plans for further intergalactic adventures, even though it ended on a blatant cliffhanger. Nonetheless, Independence Day remains as entertaining now as it ever was, and you can bet it’s going to be one of the most popular titles of the weekend yet again.

