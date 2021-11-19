Fans were raving about Benedict Cumberbatch Thursday following a new batch of photos from publication NME.

The actor, set to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home out soon, already had a ton of eyes on him. Now, his striking poses and excellent fashion choices have even more eyes on him than ever before.

New photoshoot of Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/1IkxwyDz6B — best of benedict (@picsbenedict) November 18, 2021

It won’t be a surprise for some that the actor’s new stoic pics are causing him to trend on Twitter, since the man has been absolutely dominating Hollywood this year in particular, with eclectic roles that include The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The Mauritanian, and of course his return as Marvel favorite Doctor Strange in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

benedict cumberbatch's back must hurt so bad for carrying this year's film industry pic.twitter.com/v4F09jSVTZ — armani • 12 days (@BIGBENBATCH) November 17, 2021

"nobody's perfect" okay then explain benedict cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/iaKAL52xeP — déia (@whitewolfrivia) November 18, 2021

One lucky fan even got a glimpse of the actor at an apparent Q&A for The Power of the Dog Wednesday evening, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t just a little jealous.

Soooooo…. I saw Benedict Cumberbatch today. pic.twitter.com/qpSfmSAXMB — Frannie Tull 🦕 (@moviegrlfrannie) November 18, 2021

Another die hard fan was gracious enough to put together a compilation of the actor sitting in various photos over the years. A thrilling saga indeed.

benedict cumberbatch sitting for photoshoots: a thrilling saga pic.twitter.com/teJiflzeAh — déia (@partygirlu2) November 18, 2021

We also got an interesting anecdote from Late Night with Seth Meyers about how Cumberbatch is apparently still trying to grow as a person and correct past mistakes. Specifically, he reconnected with an actress he pushed off stage as a child during a school play. Never too late to make amends, we suppose.

Benedict Cumberbatch reconnected with an actress he pushed off stage in a school play from his childhood. pic.twitter.com/zeOLTsGOtE — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 18, 2021

This all comes amid the hype surrounding the forthcoming film Benedict is slated to star in by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, which is in theaters now and will hit Netflix Dec. 1. For such an esteemed roster of talent, we reckon it’s only right this film gets attention amid all the Cumberbatch mania, too.

Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch and “The Power of the Dog” are trending. That feels right. Check out the next best picture in theaters now and on Netflix Dec. 1. Soundtrack by Jonny Greenwood is also available to stream and download. pic.twitter.com/vXzP9MFn9s — thelostsmiles | Phil Burbank’s scarf (@SmilingBenedict) November 18, 2021

