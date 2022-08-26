It seems like anything coming out of the Warner Bros. pipeline ends up in the sewer, and fans are now manifesting Black Adam going the way of Sony’s Morbius.

It’s fair to say that Warner Bros. Discovery are not having the most joyous of mergers, with Aug. 2022 seeing several major cancelations across its live-action and animated projects — including Batgirl, a Matt Reeves Batman animated series, and several Looney Tunes projects seeing the axe.

The cause of all of this is the $3 billion debt at Warner Bros., and a recent report says that the company is so low on money they’re only able to do two proper cinematic releases for the remainder of the year: Don’t Worry Darling, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. So this has given theatregoers an obvious plan of action: gaslight Warner Bros. into releasing the film multiple times, a la Morbius, and watch the company crash and burn.

if black adam is mid we can potentially morbius gaslight warner bros into releasing it twice to ruin them economically https://t.co/sBUNsilrNV — Gozu (@Gozutrucker69) August 25, 2022

It’s a brutal plan, and maybe it’s what Warner Bros. deserve after slashing half of its projects and leaving so many people out of jobs or not able to publicly showcase their talents, as with Batgirl. Black Adam already has many hesitant about its quality, with many previously predicting a Morbius-like reception.

However, if it’s truly going to go Morbius mode, it needs a terrible post-irony catchphrase associated with it. Should it be “adaming time” or “it’s about to get black”?

do we finally have a retroactive meaning for the phrase "morbin time" — an awfully hot coffee pot (@stephalant) August 25, 2022

What do you think would sound better?



"It's Adam Time" or "It's Black Time"? — HereForMost (@HereForMost1) August 25, 2022

My favorite quote in black Adam is when Adam black, said to eve white “it’s about to get black” I literally cried and almost pisssed myself 🙁 — lick lack hoginhack (@hoginhack) August 25, 2022

Perhaps utter failure is what Warner Bros. needs to truly hammer home what is going wrong. Black Adam had been in development hell for years, and it’s almost a shock the film is even coming out this year. Aquaman 2 recently saw its release date shift by a year, likely due to these cost-cutting measures.

Soon we will know if the movie is doomed to go Morbius-mode or… whatever the opposite is, when Black Adam premieres Oct. 21.