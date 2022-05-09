Fans debate if Scarlet Witch could take down Henry Cavill’s Superman

The Mistress of the Multiverse versus the Man of Steel – who would win?

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness harnessing audiences’ imaginations, there’s been a new fan debate over who would win in a fight between Scarlet Witch and Superman.

Doctor Strange 2 prominently features Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, with it continuing her arc from the Disney Plus series WandaVision. Olsen has received praise for her performances as Wanda Maximoff, and now fans are curious if Multiverse of Madness Wanda could take on the gold-standard superhero – Superman.

In this particular scenario, it’s Henry Cavill’s Superman from the Zack Snyder trilogy of DC films – Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League.

Now that you have seen Multiverse of Madness, who’s winning this fight? pic.twitter.com/8eUmQjx3yX — ÆSOKA (@AESOKATANO) May 8, 2022

Kryptonite is the obvious answer for how Scarlet Witch could potentially beat Superman, but some weren’t having a bar of it – and think she’s powerful enough without it. Superman is canonically at a weakness to magic, with it one of his two major Achilles’ heels.

People really think she'll need kryptonite to defeat him. She can literally warp reality. If Supes fights her or even try to fight her, she'll turn him into a iphone, and than the justice League will have to charge him every 3 hours. — Pranay Kangare (@KangarePranay) May 8, 2022

Superman's weaknesses is magic. He would be dead before the fight even began. pic.twitter.com/RevBFTsOXD — 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗼. (@KalioTheReturn) May 8, 2022

Wanda Vs an alien who's allergic to green rocks… hmm lemme think pic.twitter.com/FLgLzShVm3 — °Aiden🔪 (@ufour1c) May 8, 2022

In Superman’s corner are his legions of fans, citing the many strengths the Man of Steel has over Wanda. Literal superhuman strength, superhuman speed, and very googly laser eyes. Although, in fairness, they both do have very menacing angry-red eyes.

Y'all are Acting like Superman wasn't Going to fight a Darkseid Amped with The Anti life Equation (A Multiversal weapon) plus Wanda can't comprehend Superman's Speed pic.twitter.com/ivV9ZD1GKq — Ωrion (@TheNewAsgard) May 8, 2022

y’all… superman is fast as fuck like before she could even think he’d just fly through her💀 — 🦇 (@gothamfreak_) May 8, 2022

Perhaps the real winner is people who have absolutely no dog in this fight, and think it’s all immensely petty and a school ground discussion gone mad. Perhaps one day we could see a Marvel/DC crossover film, but until then, let’s all get very up in arms over two fictional characters with absolutely different universes. Touch grass, please.

This is some of the pettiest, nerdiest shit I've read. "Oh yeah?? Well my superman has a anti-waNDA SHIELD aAnd he can fly one BaJilion lightyears peR fart and instantly turn her into little aNt sized PieCes" pic.twitter.com/Jibs9sxLAI — Typer-𝓑 (@Typing_Wanderer) May 8, 2022

Also, Goku could absolutely beat both of them and I will die on this hill.

but can either of them beat goku pic.twitter.com/vesoLiQaD5 — Dante Deadwieght 6.1 (@DDeadwieght) May 8, 2022

The mouse from Mouse Hunt solos both of them pic.twitter.com/7N1pWZH8ON — The Creator: F.M. 💫 (@CreatorFm) May 8, 2022

If you want a bigger idea of just what Wanda is capable of, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.