Fans debate if the DCEU actually has better fight scenes than the MCU

Another day, another battle brewing between the ever-divided Marvel and DC fandoms. While the MCU has unarguably won out in terms of financial success and pop culture impact, a lot of superhero lovers out there maintain that, though it doesn’t beat the Marvel universe in terms of quantity, the DCEU comes out on top in quality. For instance, does DC actually have the better fight scenes?

That’s what folks have been discussing after one viral tweet argued exactly this. Twitter user @X_MenShill wrote, “might be a hot take but the dceu has better fight scenes than the mcu.” To illustrate their point, the fan was reacting to a GIF from Aquaman that showcased Arthur Curry in combat with Ocean Master.

As is obvious from the way the tweet has earned itself almost 10K likes at the time of writing, a lot of folks heartily agree with this statement.

Others think this hot take can be expanded to include aesthetic elements like visuals and costuming.

Some can’t even think of any MCU fight scenes they like.

Does the MCU’s bloodlessness let it down?

And how can anyone deny this take when Wonder Woman is right there?

But, of course, this is the MCU we’re talking about so Marvel loyalists have naturally bombarded this tweet to defend their favorite franchise. Select Marvel movies with famously great combat scenes have frequently been brought up as counter-arguments…

Exhibits A and B seem to be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Plus, THE big fight in Endgame ⁠— you know the one ⁠— likewise got some mentions.

Meanwhile, certain fans think two DCEU films prove this take is wrong ⁠— Shazam! and Birds of Prey.

As always, then, this Marvel vs. DC battle is a matter of taste more than anything as some may prefer the brutality of many DCEU fights, like those in Man of Steel or Batman v Superman, while others lean towards the “throwing your action figures” together vibe that Marvel’s best moments ⁠— e.g. Captain America: Civil War ⁠— have. But clearly no MCU or DCEU fight scene goes as hard as the unending war between Marvel and DC fans.