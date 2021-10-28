Fans Debate Whether Disney Canceled Tim Allen From Toy Story Spinoff Lightyear

With the release of the first trailer for Pixar and Disney’s spinoff film Lightyear being released this week, some fans have wondered why Tim Allen is not returning to voice the beloved Buzz Lightyear. Instead, the part will be played by Chris Evans. And it seems, at least on Twitter anyway, that some are pointing to political motivations for the star not being tapped to return for the role.

Tim Allen is the only person capable of being Buzz Lightyear.



Did Disney cancel him for being a Republican? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 27, 2021

Chris Evans is about to play buzz lightyear? I’m sorry is Tim Allen dead????? — Abby Jasmine (@abbyjasmine) October 27, 2021

I’ve been boggling my mind trying to figure out why Pixar took such a complicated path to make a Buzz Lightyear movie. They literally could have expanded upon the opening scene from the second movie. The only answer that makes sense is that they wanted to cut ties with Tim Allen. — 💀👻 Wyatt Pumpkin 🧛🏻🎃 (@WyattDuncan) October 27, 2021

While this theory seems to be popular in some circles on the social media site, it’s important to note that the Lightyear film does not center on the same character from the previous Toy Story installments. Instead, it focuses on the “real” Buzz and follows his journey from a novice test pilot to the most celebrated Ranger working for Star Command. So, in terms of having a diegetic explanation for the casting switch up, there does appear to at least be justification for it.

TOY STORY’S BUZZ LIGHTYEAR IS A TOY BASED ON AN ASTRONAUT WITHIN THAT UNIVERSE (the toy story universe). WHATS NOT CLICKING FOR Y’ALL!!

Tim Allen is the TOY

Chris Evans is the ASTRONAUT

it’s really not that complex😐 — paola⚢💙🚀💫 (@cevansfalcon) October 28, 2021

Some are simply taking to Twitter to mock the entire “controversy,” if you can call it that.

The major story about LIGHTYEAR is that Disney has, at long last, freed itself from the cruel grasp of Tim Allen — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) October 27, 2021

Tim Allen has released a thoughtful and nuanced statement about Pixar choosing Chris Evans to do the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Lightyear film. pic.twitter.com/hEgjxh7rgV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 28, 2021

And there were plenty of others who have imagined Tim Allen will return for the film but in the form of the voice of the toy, which is fun to think about.

Calling it now, there's 100% gonna be a bit in the Buzz Lightyear movie where theyre like "Look Buzz you're so popular theyre even making toys of you" and theyll press a button and itll play a Tim Allen Buzz voiceclip and Buzz will say "It doesnt even sound like me" — Tina (@OmnipoTina) October 27, 2021

It’s also important to note that Buzz’s voice has been changed in the past, as in when Patrick Warburton took up the role for the animated series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. In addition, Toy Story 5 may be a real possibility in the future—though nothing has been officially announced by Disney on that—which means Allen returning to the role of Buzz may also potentially still happen as well.

For anyone genuinely confused: Tim Allen hasn’t been cancelled by Disney, he wasn’t “replaced.” Tim Allen is the voice of the toy, and will likely be in Toy Story 5. “Lightyear” is about the character upon which the toy is based. They’ve done this before with Patrick Warburton. — Leftoad 🎃 (@leftoad) October 28, 2021

I guess we’ll all collectively find out whether Allen will make a cameo as the Buzz action figure when Lightyear rockets into theaters on June 17, 2022.