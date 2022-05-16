Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan discourse has barely began to simmer out, and Marvel fans are already debating the most exciting upcoming project from multibillion dollar franchise.

While Doctor Strange 2 has definitely helped set up the future of the Marvel universe, as the multiverse shenanigans continue to unfurl, fans aren’t very patient waiting for the next chapter of Phase Four. With films as diverse as Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

First up is Thor 4, which is due for a July 2022 release. We’ve only recently had our first official peak at it with the first trailer, and fans are chomping at the bit for more.

thor love and thunder, guardians of the galaxy vol.3, quantumania !! #marvel #mcu https://t.co/aII1k4jVjx — delia saw mom (@1800MARVEL) May 15, 2022

Thor and Guardians. I want to be excited for BP 2 especially with Namor probably being introduced but I wasn't sold on the cast in the first one. I liked it because of T'challa. Ant-Man could be great with Kang but it's a we'll see. F4 and Blade are exciting but are a ways out. https://t.co/uURvRcpqvz — SuperSceptile #BLM (@SuperSceptile12) May 15, 2022

Brie Larson’s long-awaited return to the role of Captain Marvel is also getting closer, and before she suits up in The Marvels next year, we’re getting introduced to Ms. Marvel in a Disney Plus series. Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion in 2019, so expectations will be high for the follow-up.

The Marvel's and Thor Love and thunder. https://t.co/rK6wPsFClc — 𝕎.𝕎.𝕎. #𝟛𝕎ℙℝ𝕆𝔻𝕌ℂ𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 (𝕪𝕥)🌑 (@3WTweet) May 15, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seemed like a movie stuck in development hell for years, but is scheduled to battle it out at the box office Nov. 2022, with debates still ongoing over which character should take up the titular mantle.

Wakanda Forever and Blade. I’m ready to see Mahershala kill it. https://t.co/8KSebf0wdG — Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) May 16, 2022

A tie between Black Panther 2 and Thor Love and Thunder.



Really looking forward to seeing how they honor Chadwick. https://t.co/KACesSA6uL — TokuRanger Fan ⚡️ (@RangerTokuNerd) May 15, 2022

After audiences were introduced to Kang the Conqueror in Loki, they can expect to see him as the antagonist in Ant-Man 3. Majors’ return to the role is highly anticipated by fans, with plenty of eyes on its Summer 2023 release date.

Quantumania ,not a fan of the first two movies but excited to see kang in action https://t.co/CbNpJmoEve — Fanboy Funtimes (@FanboyFuntimes) May 15, 2022

Y’all are gonna hate me when I say… Quantumana… and the marvels https://t.co/LKebrKHaVe — Yuki (*~▽~) | saw MoM (@Rinxk4) May 15, 2022

I’m so strongly looking forward to #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania Time runs slow when I think about the release date… can’t wait for it!!! Ant-Man girl here! 😂 https://t.co/KXOYDGtxc8 — Scarlet S (@SuperWanda86) May 15, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Marvel’s band of intergalactic misfits are right up there. James Gunn’s final entry into the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is expected to be a big one, with several characters believed to be getting their send-offs in the threequel.

Last, but most certainly not least, is the upcoming Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali in the lead role. After a sneaky introduction in the post-credits scene for Eternals, expectations are high.

I guess Blade. I wanna say Thor for Jane but I’m not expecting them to handle her story well. https://t.co/9dpRUmkttY — Anthony – DC Outlaw (@CrimsonCowlAJD) May 15, 2022

There’s plenty for Marvel diehards to get excited about over the coming years, and no shortage of blockbuster flicks for the casual fan to get into.