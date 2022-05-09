Fans defend ‘Doctor Strange 2’ star Xochitl Gomez against those making fun of her name

Xochitl Gomez has just made her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The young actor has brought America Chavez to life, holding her own in scenes opposite stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. But with fame inevitably comes the haters, with many stooping to making fun of her first name.

Xochitl (pronounced SOH-cheel) is a name taken from the Nahuatl (also known as Aztec or Mexicano) language spoken in Central Mexico. The name literally means “flower,” but Xochitl is also a day in the sacred Aztec calendar set aside for reflection, creation, and pleasure.

There’s a lot of indigenous pride in this, so those on social media are kicking back against any mockery. For example, one points out the double-standard of accepting a name like Schwarzenegger and not Xochitl:

Bring able to pronounce Schwarzenegger and having a mental break down at the name Xochitl seems racist. — ??? (@_SLYTAUREAN) May 9, 2022

Another says it’s a beautiful and significant name:

Xochitl’s name is so beautiful, and stands for so much. Don’t EVER come for or her name. — emily (@emilyuribe) May 8, 2022

@wandafilmz calls out xenophobes:

i’m so fcking serious. don’t make fun of xóchitl gomez’s name… i don’t think y’all realize it’s xenophobic 🫤 — ٰ ᗢ saw DSMOM (@wandafilmz) May 8, 2022

Plus it simply sounds and looks cool:

I love Xochitl name, sounds cool and it's begin with X https://t.co/5y29RDEL12 — 티아 stream lemon tree by. hongjoong🍋 (@wavytiny) May 9, 2022

And another says it’s very common in Latin America and that haters should zip it:

Xochitl is a very common name in Mexico/Latin America, shut the fuck up 🥰 — Melissa. 🧣 🇲🇽 (@Meli_songo) May 9, 2022

After this role, Gomez is likely going to go on to a long and successful career in the MCU and elsewhere. Judging by what she delivered in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness she’s a fine actor, so if you’re unfamiliar with her name now you’re going to have to get used to it very soon.

As for Gomez herself, she brushes off low blows by saying she’s all about positivity and doesn’t pay too much attention to what’s being said on social media. Seems like a smart move.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.