Fans demand comic-accurate outfits for the MCU’s X-Men

It’s going to be a big deal when the X-Men arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios have already opened the door with Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the MCU debut of some of the world’s most popular superheroes is bound to breathe new life into the mythology. But, Marvel is in no rush, and has many existing character arcs and storylines to resolve before cracking open this franchise. But when the X-Men do arrive, how should they look?

In Fox’s X-Universe, they tended to dress in low-key black leather uniforms, which reflected the then-current Grant Morrison New X-Men comics. Thankfully, two decades of comic-book movies have shown that audiences will tolerate more imaginative and comic-accurate costumes when it suits.

So, what’s wrong with the classic Jim Lee designs seen in X-Men: The Animated Series? Fans are busily discussing that on r/Marvel Studios.

We’re on board. Sure, these costumes would need a little tweaking in order to look good onscreen, but yellow-and-blue MCU Wolverine would neatly separate the character from Hugh Jackman’s iconic portrayal. On top of that, there’s an in-universe reason why the X-Men were kitted out so fantastically: Xavier decided the public would be more likely to accept mutants as heroes if they dressed the part.

A reply points out that Wolverine’s bright colors are also justified. He wants to stand out on the battlefield so he can draw fire away from his teammates. After all, while he can take a bullet and keep on coming, younger, less experienced, and weaker X-Men can’t.

We’re now midway through the MCU’s Phase 4, with its multiversal shenanigans still having the potential to introduce the X-Gene into the mix. Let’s hope that Kevin Feige and company are looking to the comics to make sure they get it right.