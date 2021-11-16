Fans Desperate To Get Tickets For Licorice Pizza In Theaters

Paul Thomas Anderson is back in cinemas with Licorice Pizza. The acclaimed auteur has one of the best track records of any filmmaker ever and his latest film looks like it’s up to his high standards. As of now, the film has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 19 reviews. It should be one of the most popular indie flicks to come out this year.

However, that doesn’t mean everybody is going to have access to it immediately. Licorice Pizza is set to premiere in Los Angeles on November 26th and on November 25th in New York but people who live outside of those big cities are going to have a hard time seeing the film in theaters. Fans on Twitter are desperately trying to figure out their way to see the film when it premieres.

Being in a Midwest city seeing people get Licorice Pizza tickets in LA and NY pic.twitter.com/hyRM0L8qIp — Allyson loves RYUTist (@writerserenyty) November 16, 2021

desperate to see Licorice Pizza — jack h 🏴 (@bigjhardiman) November 16, 2021

I just want to see Licorice Pizza is that so hard to understand — Conrado Falco III (@CocoHitsNY) November 16, 2021

It is coastal elitism that there are no Licorice Pizza showings near me for the foreseeable future — joe(y) (@jcast1337) November 16, 2021

To those throwing hissy fits about not being able to see licorice pizza- the closest theater playing French dispatcher for me is 5 hours away — Uncle Magic (@vanthemick) November 16, 2021

Unfortunately for fans who don’t live in Los Angeles or New York, they are going to have to wait until December 25th before Licorice Pizza is released wide. Anderson is a big enough name as a director to sell a film but the cast is also drawing a lot of attention. The film features the debuts of Alana Haim, who is part of the hugely popular pop band Haim. It also will be the debut of Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was one of Anderson’s most frequent collaborators.

It’s a long road ahead for fans hoping to see Licorice Pizza but the reviews are making it sound like it will be well worth the wait.