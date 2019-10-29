Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Seemingly Throws Shade At Game Of Thrones Creators

There’s been quite a lot of talk today about how the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have stepped away from their Star Wars trilogy. Well, we say “stepped away” when recent developments seem to point to the pair actually being fired from the project.

Now, it seems that Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy has responded to them no longer working on the movies and some fans are thinking that she’s subtly throwing shade at the duo. Here’s what she had to say:

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.

At a cursory glance, it seems as though there are no hard feelings between Kennedy and the Game of Thrones showrunners. However, some people are playing detective and unravelling the statement, believing that she may be saying more than she’s making out. And of course, this means fans have been storming social media to give their thoughts. What else is Twitter for if not speculation, right?

In fact, one tweet seems convinced that Kennedy’s response is actually more biting than friendly, with some possible subtle hostility added into the mix, too.

The highlight of this is, as Jess put it, how elegantly cranky Kathleen Kennedy's statement is, which so clearly translates to, "You dinguses were too busy counting your Netflix money to deliver on the gig we offered you. GREAT. GO ROLL IN IT." -H https://t.co/yKtxAo4qlk — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) October 29, 2019

We can’t say we’re 100% sure there was malice intended in the statement, but we can only assume that Kennedy (and Lucasfilm) were probably not best pleased with how Benioff and Weiss had handled their Star Wars trilogy up to this point. Having said that, it still feels a bit like a blow to fans as the future of the franchise now remains in limbo.

It’s a shame really, because although season eight of Game of Thrones was something of a letdown, it still would have been interesting to see what they could have done with Star Wars. But alas, now we’ll never know.