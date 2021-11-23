Fans disturbed to learn Will Smith used to throw up after orgasms

Actor, rapper, and Jada Smith’s husband Will Smith used to have so much sex it would make him puke post-orgasm, his new memoir details. Smith’s book Will came out earlier this month, and Buzzfeed News took the time to highlight some of its more surprising reveals about the millionaire movie star.

In his youth, Smith dated a girl named Melanie. She lived with an aunt after an unfortunate childhood incident and then got kicked out. After that, she went to live with Smith.

“The look in Melanie’s eyes became the substitute for Gigi’s [his grandmother’s] approval. I’ve always needed a woman to achieve for,” he wrote.

Melanie cheated on Smith while he was on tour and it gutted him. In order to help himself get over it, Smith said he went wild with sex and took it too far.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” Smith wrote. “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

Apparently going that hard has some consequences.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he said. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Your guess is as good as mine as to a headcount for “so many women,” but I think it’s safe to safe we’re in high numbers if you’re puking after the fact.

Fans were downright shocked, with several thinking that Smith needs to learn the definition of “TMI.”

Another day of logging on to learn way too much about Will Smith — (B🦃rry) (@ProbablyBarry) November 23, 2021

microdosing being will smith by tweeting extremely private things only my close friends n family should know — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) November 23, 2021

Some took a chance to playfully fire shots at Smith as well with various meme videos.

Will Smith when he sees pussy pic.twitter.com/FBTXWA754V — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) November 23, 2021

Will Smith when Jada brings him pussy pic.twitter.com/PoDHtO6xKX — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) November 23, 2021

Will Smith as he is about to climax pic.twitter.com/Giqtn6sv3D — Super Hans (@no_context_Hans) November 23, 2021

Will Smith when he’s about to bust: pic.twitter.com/mR4zELvKzj — Cell (@DaneGleeeSack) November 23, 2021

Of course to some, it seems this incredibly strange fact just makes him that much better.

Will Smith was once the coolest man in America but now that I know he pukes when he cums he’s the coolest man in the world — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 23, 2021

Will Smith can currently be seen in the biopic King Richard, streaming on HBO Max for a short time and in theaters nationwide.

What do you think of this new bit of knowledge you now unfortunately have about the famous actor? Tell us in the comments.