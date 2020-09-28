Home / movies

The Internet’s Divided On Dwayne Johnson’s Presidential Endorsement


As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough already, it may also be the most divisive year in the history of American politics. The controversial presidency of Republican incumbent Donald Trump has created great divide in the country, and with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus and social justice at the forefront of voters’ minds, things aren’t looking particularly great for him. Meanwhile, this year’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden is up in the polls by a historic margin and even has the support of a significant portion of lifelong Republicans.

Of course, anything is possible, as Trump defied the odds when he won his first term in 2016 against then Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton despite her huge lead in polling. And with the current President spreading fears about this year’s widespread mail-in voting, it’s almost guaranteed to be a stressful election regardless of who wins.

In an attempt to entice people to vote in such a pivotal election, many celebrities have hopped on social media to plea with their fans to take action and have their voice heard. Most recently, actor and retired WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson has spoken up on Twitter with an endorsement of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the latter of whom would be the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.

So far, Johnson’s endorsement has seen mixed reactions from fans. Some are ecstatic to have the star championing their cause, but others are considerably more upset with the A-lister for standing behind a Democratic nominee, and they’re clearly not afraid to tell him, as you can see below.

It’s clear that Dwayne Johnson has chosen his side in the 2020 election, and though the results have been mixed, hopefully those speaking up will also cast their votes this year to have their voices formally counted. If you need some help figuring out the process, you can always head over here to get started.

