The Internet’s Divided On Dwayne Johnson’s Presidential Endorsement

As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough already, it may also be the most divisive year in the history of American politics. The controversial presidency of Republican incumbent Donald Trump has created great divide in the country, and with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus and social justice at the forefront of voters’ minds, things aren’t looking particularly great for him. Meanwhile, this year’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden is up in the polls by a historic margin and even has the support of a significant portion of lifelong Republicans.

Of course, anything is possible, as Trump defied the odds when he won his first term in 2016 against then Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton despite her huge lead in polling. And with the current President spreading fears about this year’s widespread mail-in voting, it’s almost guaranteed to be a stressful election regardless of who wins.

In an attempt to entice people to vote in such a pivotal election, many celebrities have hopped on social media to plea with their fans to take action and have their voice heard. Most recently, actor and retired WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson has spoken up on Twitter with an endorsement of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the latter of whom would be the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

So far, Johnson’s endorsement has seen mixed reactions from fans. Some are ecstatic to have the star championing their cause, but others are considerably more upset with the A-lister for standing behind a Democratic nominee, and they’re clearly not afraid to tell him, as you can see below.

Thank you Dwayne Johnson. Hopefully the trumpers living under you will see the light 🙏 — Tristan Knight (@TristanTKnight) September 27, 2020

I was a huge fan of yours. You were one of the guys I looked up to when I was in a dark period in my life. It’s too bad that you’ve not only stood against cops in the past couple of months, but are now endorsing two spiritually wicked people. And now, I turn my back on you. — Zeek Arkham (Notable Exception) (@CopWithAttitude) September 27, 2020

I voted for Trump in 2016 and I’m now voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thank you Rock. — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 27, 2020

We know you just wanna keep your career in Hollywood. Everyone there is a slave to the system. If you don’t tow the Democrats line they destroy you. So we see your hustle Dwayne. KINDNESS & RESPECT won’t save you from the socialist hell we r going to endure if puppet Biden wins — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 27, 2020

Kindness, respect, and empathy are what our country needs. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — CarrieA 💙🌊🇺🇸🌊💙 (@99Carrie) September 27, 2020

I will never pay to watch another movie of yours. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 27, 2020

Hell yes, Rock. ❤️ — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 27, 2020

I've been a huge fan for a long time. Feeling really let down now. I genuinely felt you had two functioning synapses to rub together before now, @TheRock — Dan DaFuque, thinkin'? (@MindFuel6) September 27, 2020

It’s clear that Dwayne Johnson has chosen his side in the 2020 election, and though the results have been mixed, hopefully those speaking up will also cast their votes this year to have their voices formally counted. If you need some help figuring out the process, you can always head over here to get started.