Despite a Redditor’s admirable attempt to rescue Black Widow from a lower tier of the MCU, other fans believe that’s exactly where it should be.

In a post in r/marvelstudios titled “Black Widow is one of Marvel’s best films,” WandaDidNothingWrong provided several examples of why the 2021 Scarlett Johansson-led flick is undeservedly maligned. Among them are “the pacing is great, up until the dinner scene it’s non stop action and adventure,” “the score is also phenomenal,” and “Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have amazing chemistry and acted their asses off.”

Other Redditors believe that some of WandaDidNothingWrong’s positives are actually negatives.

WandaDidNothingWrong conceded that some of the CGI was bad, but that there wasn’t enough of it to justify the film’s low-tier status. However, CGI barely came up in the responses. Instead, everything from insufficient character development to Red Guardian’s comic relief were cited.

One thing that almost everyone can agree on (including OP) is that Taskmaster was handled poorly.

Black Widow is by no means hated. It received widespread critical acclaim and broke pandemic box office records. However, MCU fans—at least on Reddit—seem to think that it does not belong in the conversation with the greats, namely Black Panther, Iron Man, and Avengers: Endgame. It’s a reasonable take, especially since entertainment news sites generally have a similar opinion.

Watch Black Widow again to see if you agree or disagree, and then you can contribute to the discussion here.