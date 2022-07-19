Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witch, is one of the MCU’s most-beloved characters. And her fandom has only grown more intense after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the character played a massive role in the story. And today, Wanda’s fanbase is trying to manifest some Wanda-centric announcements at the upcoming Marvel panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

In fact, many fans have been dubbing the event WandaCon. One user, @ScarletRed03 helped push this hashtag up the trending charts by creating a series of Wanda-themed comic-con logos.

They would later create some more edits, noting that they “honestly did not expect #wandacon to get so big.”

I honestly did not expect #wandacon to get so big 😭 pic.twitter.com/lV3SeQZla1 — The Ant (@theant02) July 19, 2022

Many people jumped on this trend, with one user posting an imposing collage of Scarlet Witch images with the text “#WANDACON INCOMING!” And another user captured the fanbase’s collective shock at the trending topic by posting a tweet reading: “NOT #WANDACON TRENDING.”

Others have taken this even further, with one user posting, “OMG ITS HAPPENING! EVERYBODY MOVE!!” Along with a photoshop showing a WandaCon sign outside of the Comic-Con venue.

One of the most popular tweets using the hashtag featured an image of Elizabeth Olsen with the caption “I’m manifesting,” along with a tweet that read “SCARLET WITCH SOLO MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT IN SDCC.”

SCARLET WITCH SOLO MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT IN SDCC #wandacon pic.twitter.com/QRRgQozsdB — ᱬ jasmine ᱬ (@jasluvslizzie) July 19, 2022

Others are continuing this trend, hoping to believe the project into existence. This includes one tweet that reads: “Preparations for the Scarlet Witch solo movie announcement at #SDCC have officially started. #WandaCon”

Preparations for the Scarlet Witch solo movie announcement at #SDCC have officially started. #WandaCon pic.twitter.com/fnVj63Svtw — alias (@itsjustanx) July 19, 2022

The same user quickly noted that “yes, we know better than most what self-deception looks like, we just choose to BELIEVE.” Showing just how desperate the fanbase is for more Wanda-focused content.

yes, we know better than most what self-deception looks like, we just choose to BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/Q7BZCPqIt7 — alias (@itsjustanx) July 19, 2022

However, some users decided that manifesting wasn’t strong enough and embraced the power of silly, hyperbolic threats that target Kevin Feige’s most famous fashion accessory, saying: “I swear if there’s no announcements for scarlet witch this weekend, I’m going after kevin’s hat collection.”

I swear if there’s no announcements for scarlet witch this weekend I’m going after kevin’s hat collection #wandacon pic.twitter.com/FsIbMR5M5f — ray ᗢ (@rayofwanda) July 19, 2022

Another user posted: “just accept the fact that there won’t be a scarlet witch solo announcem—” along with a clip from WandaVision showing Wanda saying “no, don’t make me hurt you.”

“just accept the fact that there won’t be a scarlet witch solo announcem—” #wandacon pic.twitter.com/XpTbu7ta8F — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) July 19, 2022

And this wasn’t the only WandaVision-themed post, as another user said that “If they don’t announce their movie I’ll make my own Westview.” Presumably, one where the local drive-in shows the Scarlet Witch Cinematic Universe on a constant loop.

If they don't announce their movie I'll make my own Westview pic.twitter.com/DlQp0o7aWs — Carlos (@Carlosofchaos) July 19, 2022

One of the most popular tweets features a clip of Elizabeth Olsen on Jimmy Kimmel. In this clip, she says: “I want, like, fans getting so aggressive. You know? Like, terrify them into doing it.” And based on the sheer amount of tweets featuring the WandaCon hashtag, this might actually end up happening.