Fans endeavor to manifest ‘WandaCon,’ AKA a Scarlet Witch solo outing announcement at upcoming SDCC
Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witch, is one of the MCU’s most-beloved characters. And her fandom has only grown more intense after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the character played a massive role in the story. And today, Wanda’s fanbase is trying to manifest some Wanda-centric announcements at the upcoming Marvel panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
In fact, many fans have been dubbing the event WandaCon. One user, @ScarletRed03 helped push this hashtag up the trending charts by creating a series of Wanda-themed comic-con logos.
They would later create some more edits, noting that they “honestly did not expect #wandacon to get so big.”
Many people jumped on this trend, with one user posting an imposing collage of Scarlet Witch images with the text “#WANDACON INCOMING!” And another user captured the fanbase’s collective shock at the trending topic by posting a tweet reading: “NOT #WANDACON TRENDING.”
Others have taken this even further, with one user posting, “OMG ITS HAPPENING! EVERYBODY MOVE!!” Along with a photoshop showing a WandaCon sign outside of the Comic-Con venue.
One of the most popular tweets using the hashtag featured an image of Elizabeth Olsen with the caption “I’m manifesting,” along with a tweet that read “SCARLET WITCH SOLO MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT IN SDCC.”
Others are continuing this trend, hoping to believe the project into existence. This includes one tweet that reads: “Preparations for the Scarlet Witch solo movie announcement at #SDCC have officially started. #WandaCon”
The same user quickly noted that “yes, we know better than most what self-deception looks like, we just choose to BELIEVE.” Showing just how desperate the fanbase is for more Wanda-focused content.
However, some users decided that manifesting wasn’t strong enough and embraced the power of silly, hyperbolic threats that target Kevin Feige’s most famous fashion accessory, saying: “I swear if there’s no announcements for scarlet witch this weekend, I’m going after kevin’s hat collection.”
Another user posted: “just accept the fact that there won’t be a scarlet witch solo announcem—” along with a clip from WandaVision showing Wanda saying “no, don’t make me hurt you.”
And this wasn’t the only WandaVision-themed post, as another user said that “If they don’t announce their movie I’ll make my own Westview.” Presumably, one where the local drive-in shows the Scarlet Witch Cinematic Universe on a constant loop.
One of the most popular tweets features a clip of Elizabeth Olsen on Jimmy Kimmel. In this clip, she says: “I want, like, fans getting so aggressive. You know? Like, terrify them into doing it.” And based on the sheer amount of tweets featuring the WandaCon hashtag, this might actually end up happening.