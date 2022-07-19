Home / movies

Fans endeavor to manifest ‘WandaCon,’ AKA a Scarlet Witch solo outing announcement at upcoming SDCC

Elizabeth Olson in costume as The Scarlet Witch
Via Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witchis one of the MCU’s most-beloved characters. And her fandom has only grown more intense after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the character played a massive role in the story. And today, Wanda’s fanbase is trying to manifest some Wanda-centric announcements at the upcoming Marvel panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

In fact, many fans have been dubbing the event WandaCon. One user, @ScarletRed03 helped push this hashtag up the trending charts by creating a series of Wanda-themed comic-con logos. 

They would later create some more edits, noting that they “honestly did not expect #wandacon to get so big.”

Many people jumped on this trend, with one user posting an imposing collage of Scarlet Witch images with the text “#WANDACON INCOMING!” And another user captured the fanbase’s collective shock at the trending topic by posting a tweet reading: “NOT #WANDACON TRENDING.”

Others have taken this even further, with one user posting, “OMG ITS HAPPENING! EVERYBODY MOVE!!” Along with a photoshop showing a WandaCon sign outside of the Comic-Con venue. 

One of the most popular tweets using the hashtag featured an image of Elizabeth Olsen with the caption “I’m manifesting,” along with a tweet that read “SCARLET WITCH SOLO MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT IN SDCC.” 

Others are continuing this trend, hoping to believe the project into existence. This includes one tweet that reads: “Preparations for the Scarlet Witch solo movie announcement at #SDCC have officially started. #WandaCon”

The same user quickly noted that “yes, we know better than most what self-deception looks like, we just choose to BELIEVE.” Showing just how desperate the fanbase is for more Wanda-focused content. 

However, some users decided that manifesting wasn’t strong enough and embraced the power of silly, hyperbolic threats that target Kevin Feige’s most famous fashion accessory, saying: “I swear if there’s no announcements for scarlet witch this weekend, I’m going after kevin’s hat collection.” 

Another user posted: “just accept the fact that there won’t be a scarlet witch solo announcem—” along with a clip from WandaVision showing Wanda saying “no, don’t make me hurt you.” 

And this wasn’t the only WandaVision-themed post, as another user said that “If they don’t announce their movie I’ll make my own Westview.” Presumably, one where the local drive-in shows the Scarlet Witch Cinematic Universe on a constant loop.

One of the most popular tweets features a clip of Elizabeth Olsen on Jimmy Kimmel. In this clip, she says: “I want, like, fans getting so aggressive. You know? Like, terrify them into doing it.” And based on the sheer amount of tweets featuring the WandaCon hashtag, this might actually end up happening. 