Fans feel terrible for Leslie Grace after ‘Batgirl’ bites the dust

Batgirl was going to make Leslie Grace’s name in Hollywood. Previously best known for her award-winning music career, Grace impressed in 2021’s In the Heights, and appeared to be on a big upward trajectory when she landed the potentially star-making role of the DCEU’s Barbara Gordon.

The movie was shot in Glasgow earlier this year, Grace had been active on social media saying how excited she was for fans to see the movie, and post-production was wrapping up for an imminent release. Now, those dreams are in tatters.

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros. has canceled Batgirl at the last minute, and indications are that they’ll take the movie as a tax write-off, meaning it will never be released on any format.

This will be a huge blow to everyone that poured their blood, sweat, and tears into the movie, but especially for Grace. Those working in the industry and fans alike know she must be heartbroken, and are feeling terrible for her.

This role would’ve been life changing for Leslie Grace. She deserves better. #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/pGo0ndguyu — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 2, 2022

Feel bad for Leslie Grace. She's a really talented young actress. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 2, 2022

Leslie Grace deserves better — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 2, 2022

Most agree that this would have made her a star:

Leslie Grace was incredible in IN THE HEIGHTS. BATGIRL was supposed to be her chance to become a bonafide movie star. WB is taking that away from us. And I will not stand for it. #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie pic.twitter.com/gaGNAdJh7E — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) August 2, 2022

Some just feel plain awful for her:

I feel so bad for Leslie Grace and the entire 'Batgirl' team🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWianJ4vwa — The Flash Movie Updates ⚡ (@FlashMovieLeaks) August 2, 2022

Grace’s excitement for the role just makes this harder:

I feel so bad for Leslie Grace man… all the cast and crew too but she was so excited for this. — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) August 2, 2022

Others note this means Grace had to put up with months of virulent online racism for nothing:

Leslie Grace had to deal with all of that online racism about getting casted as Batgirl only for her hard work to be shelved by WB. Was it worth it?



I hope she’s ok. — GRANDPA (@pagingmrScales) August 2, 2022

We can only imagine what she’s going through right now:

genuinely just feel so bad for leslie grace I'd be sobbing and barfing all over the place — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 2, 2022

Tossing the hard work of the entire Batgirl cast and crew in the trash is inevitably going to cause ripples on other Warner Bros. productions. After all, if they’ll can an all-but-complete movie they’ve spent $90 million on, no other ongoing shoot is really safe.

More specifically, it’s probably a gloomy day over at the Blue Beetle offices right now, as that film was made along the same guidelines as Batgirl was. Here’s hoping for some good news on this sad day for DCEU fans.