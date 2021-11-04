Fans Freak Out As Gal Gadot Is Cast In Live-Action Snow White

Gal Gadot is setting down her lasso of truth and picks up a crown for an upcoming role in a live-action Disney movie. It’s time to set aside the part of the woman who wants to do good and take a deep look into the mirror for Gadot as she channels a particular Evil Queen, the fairest one of them all.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Alongside Gadot’s Evil Queen, Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White.

The news immediately resonated with fans who are looking forward to seeing Gadot in the live-action remake. It also saw mixed reactions from fans who had a different evil queen in mind and some who are wondering how many versions of Snow White there will be.

Disney’s live action adaptation of ‘Snow White’ starring Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen will begin filming next year. Marc Webb will direct. pic.twitter.com/KFjzur0jl6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 3, 2021

Filming is set to begin in 2022 with Marc Webb directing.

I love you evil 👑👑👑😍😍 — The Greater Fool (@GreaterTheFool) November 4, 2021

Can’t wait 🤙🏿 — isiahmaxwell (@isiahmaxwell) November 3, 2021

gal gadot is the new evil queen pic.twitter.com/8PInMkNDYZ — angel (@galgadost) November 4, 2021

Some fans just can’t wait to see Gadot as the Evil Queen.

I prefer @LanaParrilla as The Evil Queen and I wish she would star in Disney’s live action remake. pic.twitter.com/UCM5YNGbEG — Jessica met JR (@IHeartChadMM87) November 4, 2021

My only choice for the evil queen pic.twitter.com/pOe8qh1hG2 — Bree ✨ (@millsblanchett) November 4, 2021

While others really wish that another Evil Queen was cast in the upcoming film. Fans still can’t get over Lana Parrilla’s performance in Once Upon A Time, and we get it. She was absolutely made for that role. That being said, we’re always open to seeing what someone else will bring to the table in a different realm.

This fan thinks the casting decision is a hot one!

Yawn. Another Snow White? — Smoe Bings (@24redskittles) November 4, 2021

This user isn’t really looking forward to another Snow White.

What do you think of the decision? Are you looking forward to seeing Gadot in the role? Let’s talk about it.