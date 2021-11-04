Fans Freak Out As Gal Gadot Is Cast In Live-Action Snow White
Gal Gadot is setting down her lasso of truth and picks up a crown for an upcoming role in a live-action Disney movie. It’s time to set aside the part of the woman who wants to do good and take a deep look into the mirror for Gadot as she channels a particular Evil Queen, the fairest one of them all.
The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Alongside Gadot’s Evil Queen, Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White.
The news immediately resonated with fans who are looking forward to seeing Gadot in the live-action remake. It also saw mixed reactions from fans who had a different evil queen in mind and some who are wondering how many versions of Snow White there will be.
Filming is set to begin in 2022 with Marc Webb directing.
Some fans just can’t wait to see Gadot as the Evil Queen.
While others really wish that another Evil Queen was cast in the upcoming film. Fans still can’t get over Lana Parrilla’s performance in Once Upon A Time, and we get it. She was absolutely made for that role. That being said, we’re always open to seeing what someone else will bring to the table in a different realm.
This fan thinks the casting decision is a hot one!
This user isn’t really looking forward to another Snow White.
What do you think of the decision? Are you looking forward to seeing Gadot in the role? Let’s talk about it.