Fans Get To See Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In First Trailer for Spencer

In the first trailer for Spencer, Kristen Stewart transforms into Diana, Princess of Wales for the upcoming film about the final days of marriage between her and Charles, Prince of Wales.

Stewart is best known for her role as Bella in the Twilight series but takes on a much series role in Spencer. The upcoming film focuses on the later years of the marriage between Diana and Charles, specifically in 1991 during the Christmas holidays.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie takes place over three days as Princess Diana decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The trailer does not give away too many details about the movie’s plot, but it does show Princess Diana in dismay as she mentally prepares herself before leaving a bathroom. She is also seen dancing through an empty room, dealing with photographers, and running through a field.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage publicly deteriorated in the 1990s and eventually divorced in 1996. IT is unclear how much the movie will focus on the aftermath of the three days, but Princess Diana supporters will still get to see her portrayed on the big screen.

Spencer is directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously directed the biographical drama Jackie, focused on Jackie Kennedy. The screenplay was written by Steven Knight, who previously worked on the hit TV show Peaker Blinders. Stewart is also joined by Sean harris, Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing, and Timothy Spall.

Spencer releases in theaters on Nov. 5.