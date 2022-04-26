Fans growing confident ‘The Batman’ sequel will be announced today

On the tail-end of the success from Matt Reeves' 'The Batman,’ anxious Bat-fans are expecting an announcement at CinemaCon for the sequel.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has become one of the most talked-about superhero films of all time and Reeves’ so-called “Batverse” has shown no signs of slowing down. CinemaCon 2022 began on April 25 as Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and is scheduled to end on April 28. During that time, Bat-fans are expecting an announcement for The Batman sequel.

So far, we have seen sneak previews of David Leitch’s Bullet Train, Joaquim Dos Santos’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, the untitled George Foreman biopic, and more.

CinemaCon has dedicated a time slot to the Warner Bros. panel, which is the main event that Batman fans are holding out hope for. During panels, companies typically discuss upcoming projects, share snippets of trailers, and answer questions from attendees regarding those aforementioned projects.

The Batman earned itself an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics called it a “refreshing adaptation.” Overall, the reviews were fairly mixed; some critics called Reeves’ The Batman “a film that dabbles in several genres: horror, thriller, noir, but feels constrained by its PG-13 rating.” Despite the divided opinions, The Batman has stunned audiences everywhere for its visual balance of rage and righteousness that is beautifully shot, gripping, and unconventionally dark in all the right ways.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. delivers on The Batman sequel announcement, especially since there seems to be no riper opportunity than the extensive reach of CinemaCon.