Fans have their excitement and curiosity piqued by ‘Knives Out 2’ teaser

It’s true, everyone loves a good mystery, especially when director Rian Johnson is at the helm. Back in 2019, Johnson’s enthralling who-dun-it Knives Out perplexed our gray matter and incited a thought-provoking analysis of the film’s plot points. Now, with the long-awaited sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery set to release in November 2022, fans are working around the clock to prematurely solve the movie’s stratagem — which has been heightened by a recent teaser.

Over on @TwitterMovie’s official account, the aforementioned teaser, which you can see for yourself down below, hinted that an even broader teaser would be dropping tomorrow, courtesy of streaming service Netflix. This certainly comes as no surprise, seeing as the film is expected to be released for streaming purposes on Netflix on Dec. 23.

a teaser for a teaser. how puzzling.#GlassOnion: A @KnivesOut Mystery teaser trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8rHCaa7chE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 7, 2022

In response to the minuscule teaser, fans simply couldn’t wait to share their opinions, and more importantly, their excitement for the full teaser. From enthusiastic Twitter users apologizing for the people they will become after watching the movie to others encapsulating their delight in one word, movie-lovers are undoubtedly gearing up for the follow-up adventure.

I apologize in advance for the person I will become after seeing this film https://t.co/FDrdJzPqWA — Cat is in her Un Verano Sin Ti era ❤️‍🩹 (@catverypopular) September 7, 2022

Twitter Movies I love you pic.twitter.com/Fd7yMg625o — David (@BoredATheTemple) September 7, 2022

AHHHH IM SO EXCITED https://t.co/Gjb3foLniv — Gina (@troianweisz) September 7, 2022

As an added bonus, Johnson himself even responded to the eye-opening tweet by quote retweeting with an emoji that perfectly sums up this situation. As if fans weren’t already excited enough.

Ever since the film was first announced, fans have spent the better part of the last few months trying to solve pieces of the greater puzzle — which even includes the allegory for the Glass Onion phrase in the sequel. For now, folks will have to sit back, relax, and patiently await the upcoming teaser for their questions to possibly be answered.