Fans join Cannes in giving Tom Cruise a (virtual) standing ovation

Legacy sequels have always proven to be a mixed bag, but we should have known better than to doubt Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick, which has been lauded as one of 2022’s best blockbusters (and movies in general) since the very first wave of reactions made their way online.

The aerial actioner has also been going down a treat with critics, so it appears as though the star and producer is being completely vindicated by his refusal to allow the project to be sold off to a streaming service, despite Netflix and Apple making overtures towards Paramount that would have landed the studio a windfall to the tune of hundreds of millions.

Maverick was initially set for a July 2019 release, but finally comes to theaters next week almost three full years behind schedule. After being given an unexpected five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise has been coming in for widespread praise online for a huge number of reasons.

I genuinely believe with my whole heart that Tom Cruise could kill three special forces operators before they kill him — six pc wings w fries coleslaw bread and mild sauce (@homunculusdick) May 18, 2022

Cannes moderator asking about the dangerous stunts in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: “You risk your life, monsieur. Why do you do it?”



Tom Cruise: “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’” pic.twitter.com/STuceTvJVj — Isaac Feldberg @ Cannes (@isaacfeldberg) May 18, 2022

"There's a very specific way to movies for a cinema. You hope to make a movie that will entertain an audience not just on opening weekend. It is a different skill writing a movie than writing a TV show. Cinema is my love, my passion" – Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/cOeK3539by — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 18, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is pure cinema. That’s it, that’s the tweet.



No seriously, it’s one of those rare flicks that reminds you how incredible a movie-going experience can be. Tom Cruise is a mad man, and I loved it. #TopGun #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/TA8zgtwNkH — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) May 18, 2022

"I have a rule on set – I expect you contribute, and I will never think less of someone for asking a question." – Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/E1xufsFP6S — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 18, 2022

if the technology were there buster keaton would have been jumping out of airplanes just like tom cruise — El Scorcho Bangs (@yuckybangs) May 18, 2022

TOM CRUISE has been awarded HONORARY PALME D'OR at #CannesFilmFestival2022



He became the 3rd Hollywood actor after Woody Allen & Clint Eastwood to receive this award in 21st century.



He's also the youngest actor to do so. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/FCKUJjbEZM — Ankan Mukherjee (@Ankan_236) May 18, 2022

We as a culture flirted with discarding Tom Cruise circa 2005. Weird guy, we said. On to the next generation of movie stars. Well guess what? There IS no next generation! Tom is it! We came crawling back. Will Smith should take notes and ride his troubles out. — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) May 19, 2022

To put it bluntly, there’s nobody in Hollywood quite like Tom Cruise, who continues to remind us why he’s the biggest star in the business. The veteran A-lister has done everything he can to go out of his way to ensure that he’s kept hundreds of people employed during the pandemic through both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, sticking to his guns in the face of overwhelming adversity to get both big budget projects across the finish line with as little creative and financial compromises as possible.