Fans Are Loving Harrison Ford’s Blade Runner Speech From The Oscars

Harrison Ford is a cranky old man, and people love him for it. The 78 year-old’s curmudgeonly attitude has become one of his defining traits over the last couple of decades, especially when folks continue to ask him about Star Wars and the actor makes it abundantly clear that he couldn’t care less about the inner workings of a galaxy far, far away.

You get the impression that Ford likes to just turn up, do his job and go home without having to deal with any of the bullsh*t that comes before or after the fact, but his hilarious speech from last night’s Academy Awards has already gone viral on social media. After taking to the stage to present the trophy for Best Editing, he pulled a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket and began reading a series of notes that came from an early screening of Blade Runner.

It didn’t have much to do with anything in the grand scheme of things, but fans were loving his takedown of the studio savaging the edit of what turned out to be one of the greatest movies ever made, as you can see below.

The studio notes from Blade Runner, from which Harrison Ford read on the #Oscars, were made available on @reddit 8 years ago. https://t.co/43UdKvX6sp — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford backstage sharing a joint with the octopus — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 26, 2021

I love how no matter where Harrison Ford is, you can tell he doesn't want to be there — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021

they got harrison ford doing stand up — cielo (@cielosplaylist) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford seems like someone who’s lost his temper about the price of apples these days. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 26, 2021

so Harrison Ford just basically did this bit on the oscars stage and nailed it pic.twitter.com/SthS9LQdAY — Ellie Reed (@esreed) April 26, 2021

pov you’re harrison ford being asked to present at the oscars: pic.twitter.com/dOPO4fxCnh — mads ♡ (@lukeishope) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford breathes and sheer chaos erupts — ohcatrina (she/they) (@ohcatrina) April 26, 2021

This was a perfect meme to Harrison Ford on the Oscars last night! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rTpSDgWQJp — Theresa Martin (@bookwhore322) April 26, 2021

Stoned Harrison Ford was the most enjoyable moment from last night's "Oscars pretending it's not really the Emmys" ceremony. — "Nice Guy" Eddie (@ApocalypticLoFi) April 26, 2021

ME: I'm not sitting thru another lame Oscar show. ANNOUNCER: Ladies and Gentlemen, Harrison Ford. ME: pic.twitter.com/nEwvGRCI5A — CG Galpal (@CGalpal) April 26, 2021

For what it’s worth, Sound of Metal won the Oscar for Best Film Editing, which was fully deserved, even if Harrison Ford‘s tirade has managed to steal the thunder away from the powerful drama that follows a heavy metal drummer learning to accept and embrace the fact that he’s losing his hearing. As for the star, though, he’s clearly still capable of bringing the house down by simply being himself, which bodes well for his next outing in Indiana Jones 5, which is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.