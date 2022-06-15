Fans mark 17 years since ‘Batman Begins’ reinvented the Hollywood reboot

It was 17 years ago today that Batman Begins, after a May 31 world premiere in Tokyo, Japan, made its U.S. debut. And fans on Twitter are celebrating, helping to prove that comic book movies — still three years before Iron Man and the dawn of Marvel Studios — were already viable as an artform for adults.

Christopher Nolan’s reimagining of the tale of the Dark Knight became a box office hit and laid the groundwork for the The Dark Knight, which made a billion dollars at the box office and earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar as the Batman’s archenemy The Joker. It also proved a successful reboot of the 1990s Batman film series, itself launching what was considered, in 1989, a dark and gritty reboot of the franchise, and which ended in 1997 with Arnold Schwarzenegger, as Mr. Freeze, firing off groan-worthy cold weather puns like, “Ice to meet you.”

It also served as a precursor to Matt Reeves’ recent pitch black reboot, The Batman, which crossed the billion dollar box office line early into its release.

Double O’Kevin reminds us that the past almost-two decades has made us all feel like we survived a major World War and the subsequent reconstruction of Western Europe:

Batman Begins released 17 years ago today… pic.twitter.com/16wvfaTIzs — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) June 15, 2022

Jesabel reminds us that Batman Begins remains the gold standard of superhero origin stories:

Christopher Nolan’s BATMAN BEGINS was released in theaters on this day, 17 years ago. It was critically lauded for its dark, gritty tone & grimy visual aesthetic.



One of the greatest BATMAN films of all time & the perfect comic book origin film. pic.twitter.com/80RsKzXQqw — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 15, 2022

Zx Ninja had his entire worldview changed by the tale of the Dark Knight:

17 Years of Batman Begins.

The movie which changed d way I see the world..pic.twitter.com/aFKuv1nvo8 — Zx Ninja (@Ninja_AnS) June 15, 2022

Suvam Shruv is blown away by the poetry of the screenplay:

17 years ago Batman was reborn in cinema as Batman begins .



That gave the greatest dialogue of world of cinema . pic.twitter.com/8qsWH0VnLt — Suvam Shruv (@Spidey2Tom) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Video Game Anniversary feed puts everything into perspective by reminding us that Tetris came out on the original Game Boy 33 years ago.