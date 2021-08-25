Fans Notice Doctor Octopus Might Not Be In Control In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

A small detail in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer might indicate that Doctor Octopus is not in control of himself in the upcoming movie.

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer almost broke the internet earlier this week and has already accumulated almost 50 million views. The trailer currently holds the record for being the most-watched trailer in 24 hours, breaking the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame. Fans are excited to see Spider-Man and Dr. Strange explore new universes and see Alfred Molina reprise his role as Doctor Octopus.

However, one fan noticed a small detail that might indicate that Doctor Octopus is not in control of his metal arms. Twitter user methnpizza noticed Doctor Octopus’s arms glow red in the trailer, indicating that they are in control of Doc Ock. This lines up with the arc in Spider-Man 2, where Doctor Octopus realizes the error of his ways and takes control of the metal arms, causing them to glow white instead of red.

Ock's arms are glowing red, which means they are in control, therefore his arc isn't ruined. pic.twitter.com/H0kHBlUFY5 August 24, 2021

Many fans were worried Doctor Octopus was back to his evil ways and that his redemption in Spider-Man 2 would be ignored. This theory suggests he is back under the influence of the metal arms and did not simply revert to his previous behavior. But other previously defeated villains like William Dafoe’s Green Goblin were teased in the trailer, raising more questions about how the villains in the movie will appear.

Regardless of this theory turns out to be true, fans can still expect an exciting story with villains from multiple universes in the upcoming flick. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases December 17th.