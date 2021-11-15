Fans Of Early-2000s Blockbusters Feel Like They’re Stuck In A Time Loop

Everything that’s old is eventually new again in Hollywood, but that’s become especially true throughout the last decade, where the desire to continue mining marketable properties has seen the straightforward sequel or reboot joined by a whole host of new offshoots.

Re-imaginings, reinventions, legacyquels, sidequels, preboots, continuations and several other completely made up buzzwords have allowed the various studios around Hollywood to approach franchises from a multitude of brand new angles, where new installments don’t have to be pigeonholed, defined by or even related to what came before.

A tweet pointing out this relatively new phenomenon, one that’s set to become more prevalent than ever before in the coming years, has left countless fans questioning whether they’ve found themselves stuck in an early-2000s blockbuster time loop.

Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil



Tobey is back as Spider-Man



Andrew is back as Spider-Man



Ewan is back as Kenobi



Hayden is back as Anakin



Keanu is back as Neo



Willem is back as Green Goblin



Alfred is back as Doc Ock



I can’t fucking process this. pic.twitter.com/YoH5AZgaLT — Leafy ⚡️🕷🦇 (@leafy177) November 15, 2021

MICHAEL KEATON AND BEN AFFLECK ARE BACK AS THEIR RESPECTIVE VERSIONS OF BATMAN pic.twitter.com/beU2XMxXDT — Leafy ⚡️🕷🦇 (@leafy177) November 15, 2021

Fuck you mean “lost their creative edge” — Leafy ⚡️🕷🦇 (@leafy177) November 15, 2021

Did we all go back in time to the 2000s? — JayJay (@JJ353774) November 15, 2021

This decade really gonna be a decade for late 90’s/early 2000’s kids gonna have their childhoods back. — Numb Jarl (@numbjarl79) November 15, 2021

Me after reading all of these:#SaveProdigalSon pic.twitter.com/9hKfuwgrl1 — SPN FAN, Bucky Barnes Fan & Malcolm Bright Fan. (@Phoenix_Ranger) November 15, 2021

Lmao!



See this is actually when reboots actually WORK! — Kevin M (@k3vmcg625) November 15, 2021

its just 2005 again — John S. On Fire💚💍 #SnyderVerseGreenLanterns (@SVGLanterns) November 15, 2021

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Keanu Reeves’ Neo, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Scream‘s Ghostface, Michael Keaton’s Batman, Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman and many more are all set to appear in some of the biggest movies coming to theaters between now and the end of 2022, a statement that also rang true at various points between the early 1990s and 2003, which is incredible when you think about it. Who said the movie business was running out of ideas?