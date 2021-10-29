Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise; truth is absolutely stranger than fiction. Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, The Motive, explores the 1986 killings of four family members in Jerusalem by a then 14-year-old boy in Jerusalem.

The child, who would now be approaching middle age, is never named in the harrowing tale, created by Tali Shemesh and Asaf Sudri. Similar to Making a Murderer when it first premiered on the streaming platform, The Motive has immediately gone viral, with those who have already binged all four episodes taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

The chief concern? What exactly happened to the child who claimed he was told by a green monster to murder his entire family?

Just watched #TheMotive on Netflix and the whole time I was like… pic.twitter.com/4Jgua9fDTC — Dee (@DaniD_21) October 28, 2021

Others are keen to learn the boy’s name and wonder why his name was intentionally withheld from the public.

Can someone tell me the name of the 14-year old Israeli boy, who killed his entire family in the Netflix docuseries "The Motive?"



Why was his name kept from the public? — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) October 29, 2021

Was the ultimate outcome a result of differences in psychological evaluation practices?

saying the child didn’t fit anything in the psychiatric textbooks. Seems pretty perfunctory. Again, not a general psychiatrist (or a forensic psychiatrist) and also not Israeli (I do know that some psychiatric approaches can be cultural). Just seems weird to me. — Sam (@SamIAm2021MD) October 29, 2021

Words can’t describe the incredulous nature of the case.

watching the motive documentary on Netflix and 🤯 — j-line enthusiast (@beatthedropyo) October 29, 2021

If you find out about the ending of THE MOTIVE. Let me know. I love these series LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE SERIES. #TheMotive #Netflix — . (@cobraaay) October 29, 2021

If ur crime / murder obsessed watch the motive on Netflix. Heads fallen off and rolled away after that — 𝔪𝔢𝔤 (@megjacks_) October 28, 2021

Some viewers believe the interrogation process wasn’t strict enough and resulted in a laundry list of unanswered questions.

The Motive on Netflix is creepy as shit. Those police and psychologist just let him walk all over them. No behavioral questions about the voice and the feelings associated with it and they just ignored his concern in that letter about not living on Army — toninorthern (@toninorthern) October 28, 2021

If you have time this weekend, definitely check out The Motive. Just beware: an answer to the question ‘where is the boy?’ will likely never come to fruition.