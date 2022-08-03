Fans of the Reeves Batman era think it will survive the Warner Bros. Discovery DC shakeup

Fans of the DCEU are pretty much up in arms over the news that Batgirl was cancelled despite its reported $90 million budget. This of course has implications all throughout the Batman cinematic universe, but fans are optimistic that the current iteration of the Batman universe led by Matt Reeves will be just fine.

Over on the subreddit r/DC_Cinematic, a user posed the following: “Seems a hard reset is inevitable. Will Reeves-Verse survive?”

Strangely, most fans seemed optimistic, like one user who pointed out Reeves’ autonomy.

“I think Reeves will be fine, his universe is distinctly his own and is doing his own thing. Though… and I do say this from a ‘I doubt it will happen but wanna mention it.’ It wouldn’t surprise me if someone within WB is thinking of using his universe as a launching point to reboot the rest since the other characters do not exist within it. I don’t think they would do it because Reeves and his production may not be happy having this dumped into his universe.”

Like the previous generation of Batman movies, this one is supposed to be a trilogy. Another fan said this will probably still be the case.

“I think Reeves might get to finish out a trilogy and may get to see one spin-off come to fruition, but everything else might honestly get scrapped. They’ll reboot everything but won’t introduce a new Batman until Reeves and Pattinson are done.”

Others highlighted the success of the movie and how it would be “stupid” to get rid of it.

“Reeves-Verse is fine, it’s super cheap and super well received and has no actors who are known pedophiles,” one user said.

“WB would be even more stupid to remove their most popular DC universe at the moment,” said another.

“Reeves films will absolutely survive. In fact whether Reeves likes it or not they may build a universe inside that world or they may just let him finish his films but I reckon they’ll force a universe in that world,” said a different fan.

One fan said simply, look at the money.

“Yeah it will survive. Batman is DC’s biggest IP at the moment, and The Batman did pretty well at the box office, especially considering it’s a 3 hour movie, the 6th live action reboot of the character, and pretty different from the usual superhero movie.”

So far, we haven’t heard anything about the movie being cancelled or even being in the cancellation conversation, but we’ll let you know if anything changes. Read the whole thread over on Reddit.