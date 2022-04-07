Fans on Twitter are sharing their ‘cancelable’ horror film hot takes
The horror genre is synonymous with providing blood-pumping moments and leaving an unsettling sensation in the pit of your stomach. However, some instances in horror — whether it be dialogue, soundtrack, setting, or character development — are far worse than others. Because horror is such a broad genre that offers a variety of sub-genres within, it’s very easy for fans to nitpick at the smallest issue when it comes to watching a horror film.
As a result, horror fans have congregated in a thread on the subject matter. Over on Twitter, user @slshrs sparked the initial conversation with a single tweet that encouraged other users to proudly share their own ‘cancelable’ horror film hot takes with the class.
The tweet immediately received a ton of replies, with dozens and dozens of folks happily sharing their unpopular opinions — including one user who insisted that the Chucky TV series was far more exciting than the films. Hot take: they aren’t wrong.
Another user brought up the argument that Jackie Earle Haley actually delivered an enjoyable performance as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), despite his critics.
One user believes that while Jason Voorhees is the ‘coolest looking’ slasher, he’s unfortunately the most boring killer.
Another user insisted that horror franchises would likely be more credible if the studios didn’t produce too many sequels.
One user took an obvious but quite logical dig at the Saw and Hostel franchises by insisting that “torture porn” is not actually horror.
For better or worse, horror is undeniably one of the most successful and profitable genres in the history of cinema. And whether you agree or disagree with these takes, one thing is for certain: horror will never die.