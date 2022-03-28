Hans Zimmer may have finally won his second Oscar after a long drought for his work on Dune, but his momentous occasion was not even televised live.

Fans of the legendary composer quickly were outraged, with Zimmer’s second ever Academy Award win — some 27 years after his first — not making the live coverage thanks to the Academy’s decision to not air all categories live. His win for Best Original Score for his acclaimed Dune soundtrack will go down in history, but not seen by the eyes of the world as it was announced.

Zimmer himself was not even on-stage to accept the award, and had to be woken up by his daughter at 2am in Amsterdam, accepting the award comfortably in a white robe.

It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VlwnrElkaL — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 28, 2022

1994’s The Lion King was Zimmer’s first win, and it’s looking like it could be his only ever Oscar win that is televised live which seems astonishing given the age of streaming. Twitter did not take kindly to the Academy and broadcaster ABC’s decision not to air technical categories, and it may come back to bite them on the backside.

Hans Zimmer just won his first Oscar in 30+ years and we didn't get to see it. — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) March 27, 2022

Hans Zimmer just won an Oscar for Best Score, for DUNE. It's only his second Academy Award win. The last time was nearly 30 years ago, for THE LION KING.



Kind of a big deal. No mention on ABC. Classssssy. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) March 27, 2022

And the Oscar for Best Original Score goes to… DUNE! How I'm not watching Hans Zimmer accept his award right now is completely beyond me. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 27, 2022

DUNE wins best original score, Hans Zimmer isn’t here pic.twitter.com/YzT9fhOa3S — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 27, 2022

the academy should be ashamed of themselves running the red carpet whilst they’re also handing out awards. it’s crazy that hans zimmer finally won an oscar and he didn’t even have a full audience to see it — esme (@killbiill) March 27, 2022

Wait, are you telling me Hans Zimmer won his first Oscar in decades for one of the biggest movies of 2021 and it was moved to the fucking pre-show?



Cool. pic.twitter.com/oJuTyFr9ML — Smiling Wes (@WesLara) March 27, 2022

WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING!



Why am I not seeing Hans Zimmer getting a Oscar! THIS SUCKS! #AcademyAwards https://t.co/pp8DNsiQ6u — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) March 27, 2022

they won’t show us Hans Zimmer winning his 2nd, most deserved Oscar yet but they’re gonna show DJ Khaled running on stage screaming?!? — Josh (@joshlovesmovies) March 28, 2022

However, the presentation of the award, done by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, aired during the telecast of a ceremony, though was considerably rushed given the magnitude of Zimmer’s win.

Hans Zimmer will undoubtedly still be grateful for his win, even if he couldn’t accept it himself. Dune picked up three wins across the technical categories, including Best Editing, Best Production Design and the aforementioned Best Original Score.