Alita: Battle Angel Trends Again As Fans Demand A Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel is a science fiction blockbuster that came out in 2019. Since its release, thousands of fans have pleaded for a sequel. With more than two years passed and no official announcement of future plans save for a potential spinoff though, it seems increasingly likely that the series may be on the shelf for a while longer, much to the chagrin of its loyal followers.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the fanbase from continuing to push for another movie and they’ve now taken Twitter to – once again – voice their opinion that Fox should absolutely produce a follow-up to their 2019 tentpole. Together, their messages form a chorus that praises the film for its relatable characters, stellar action sequences and impressive use of CGI technology.

I was a faithful MCU fan, watching every film dutifully. But when I saw Alita: Battle Angel on the opening weekend in 2019, it was like a spell was broken and suddenly I knew what I had been missing all that time – a character that I truly connected with #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/9ELDOYqSXY — #LoveAlita (@LoveAlita_99) July 23, 2020

Where is my #AlitaSequel? Not announced yet? pic.twitter.com/3KAG3DL7CP — ᴅᴇʟᴛᴀ ᴇᴄʜᴏ ᴀᴄᴛᴜᴀʟ 🏴‍☠️♤ /𝖉𝖊𝖛/𝖓𝖚𝖑𝖑 (@dennis_won) July 23, 2020

More Alita please. Such awesome movie. There more than enough of the manga for a series! #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/AJw7MZgUHk — Vexkun (@Vexkun) July 23, 2020

I thought Alita: Battle Angel was a fun movie with cool action scenes. I've heard that it's VERY different from the manga but I was still invested and I wanna see what this version of the character does next in an #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/ZmVIXdAWnL — Yasin (@KeitaiOkami) July 23, 2020

Alita is trending?! It was honestly one of my favorite movies from 2019, and I went in expecting to be disappointed, not blown away. I would love an #AlitaSequel so much. Please make it happen! pic.twitter.com/gAHFY0aP1R — Silasa0_0 (@alissa_silasa) July 23, 2020

Please make it happen. So happy this is trending but I would love to get a sequel to this movie. The first film is very underrated. #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/sv1dok9nzV — ASTR0x0M3GA | ZCM (@0M3GAxVID30) July 23, 2020

Saw that #AlitaSequel was trending, got my hopes up for a second, but seriously we need a part 2, Alita was such a good movie, Alita deserves to get a sequel. pic.twitter.com/ZUVKm6oQXN — Jarm957 (@Jarm957) July 23, 2020

Movie studios take note.

If Disney isn’t going ahead with an #AlitaSequel, snatch it up as soon as you can. pic.twitter.com/4YxbiFl84Z — Bostitch (@Bostitch42) July 23, 2020

Based on a manga of the same name, Alita tells the story of a doctor who finds the disassembled body of a robot in a junkyard. This machine, it turns out, is an advanced cyborg warrior who – having been given a second life – has to choose between her violent nature and loving nurture. Basically, it’s Pinocchio with robots.

The film was first announced over a decade ago, when Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron slated it as his next big project. Set in a sprawling sci-fi world, it would have been a perfect spiritual successor to the planet of Pandora. Following the success of Avatar, however, Cameron dropped the project in favor of focusing on that movie’s sequels.

When Cameron moved on, the void he left behind was filled by Sin City and Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez. Endowed with a wealth of creativity as well as sporting experience running large, special effects-heavy sets, Rodriguez made for an ample replacement. Unfortunately, though, he couldn’t elevate Alita: Battle Angel to quite the same standards that many believe Cameron would have managed.