Fans point out the uncanny similarities between villains of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘Spider-Man 2’

Please note that this post contains spoilers from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While MCU fans are loving Wanda’s villainous twist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they can’t help but point out how her arc shares too many similarities with Otto Octavious turning into the evil Doctor Octopus in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

In a lively discussion on Reddit, one user compiled a four-point list of the similarities between the villains in the two films.

The author of the post stressed that they did not believe that the films were following a format or copying one another, but that pointing out the likeness they share is fun. They start by elaborating how Wanda and Doctor Octopus’ journeys in the two films started in a similar fashion — both being corrupted by objects they started using in hopes of making their life better.

Other fans chimed in, with one observing how a particular scene in Multiverse of Madness reminded them of the second Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire.

Another user was quick to point out that both films were directed by Sam Raimi and highlighted that most of him his films tend to have a similar plotline.

One fan didn’t think the films were unusually similar, writing that such character arcs were common in storytelling.

Another fan didn’t agree with one aspect of the comparisons.

However, according to Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron, Wanda’s journey in the film matches that of the Terminator.

“She’s a Terminator that you’re cheering for. Something Lizzie and I talked about was that Wanda hadn’t quite reckoned with her anger over everything she dealt with and all the trauma she’d been through. The Darkhold seizes on that anger and dials it up to 11.”

Whether Sam Raimi reused the basic theme of his past films or spun a completely new plot arc for Wanda, the film remains a box office success.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in theaters.