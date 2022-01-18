Fans react to intense first ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

The reactions are pouring in after Marvel released the first trailer for the much anticipated Moon Knight Disney Plus series.

The first trailer teases what we can expect from Oscar Isaac’s version of the vigilante, with hints at his dissociative identity disorder (DID), history with Khonshu, and a London setting. Here are some of the best fan reactions to Moon Knight’s debut.

Look everyone knows I love Moon Knight but I cannot unsee Sailor Moon Knight pic.twitter.com/20SFq7bFQN — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 16, 2022

Of course the Moon Knight trailer drops the night of a full moon 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/XtgHhmx8tk — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) January 17, 2022

MoM and now moon knight, marvel making good posters again #moonknight pic.twitter.com/KuFC5qqdwf — z (@civiiswar) January 18, 2022

We need this scene word for word in #MoonKnight, please make it happen 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/QPJse43y1D — Ringer-Verse (@RingerVerse) January 18, 2022

i love the moon knight suit idc #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/iuQsexRaFf — z (@civiiswar) January 18, 2022

Khonshu looks straight out of the comics! #MoonKnight 🌙 pic.twitter.com/ttDkLbZz5D — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) January 18, 2022

THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST MARVEL DISNEY PLUS SHOW! #MoonKnight🌙 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight’s rise from a relatively unknown C-list Marvel Comics character to getting his own show is something truly incredible. His comic appearances over the last decade have helped raise his profile, as they leaned into the trippy 1960s art style and truly brutal comic strips.

Ethan Hawke’s exact role in the series is unknown, but Hawke has previously said his character is inspired by cult leader David Koresh. A possible role he’s playing would be the head of the Church of Khonshu, who Moon Knight fought in the final act of the 2014 comic run titled In The Night.

Marvel’s Moon Knight will debut on March 30 on Disney Plus, being the first major MCU release of the calendar year – and airing just weeks after The Batman hits cinemas.