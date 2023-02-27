Fans react to the heart-warming reunion of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker and Sally Field’s Aunt May at the SAG Awards

Whilst accepting this year’s life achievement award at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sally Field was accompanied by her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, and fans have been absolutely gushing over the wholesome moment online.

The award recognized Field’s almost 60 years of acting in television and movies. Field was escorted to the stage by Austin Butler before being presented the award by Garfield, who took the time to pay tribute to Field as well as talk about his own personal experience working with her on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. “I got to play Peter Parker to Sally’s Aunt May and any intimidation I may have felt from playing opposite a titan of acting evaporated the moment my eyes found hers,” Garfield insisted. Fans immediately took to Twitter to discuss the wholesome relationship between the two actors.

it’s clear how genuine and heartfelt andrew garfield’s words towards sally field are pic.twitter.com/bX4Kg5TfzG — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) February 27, 2023

It appears the pair have kept in contact over the years as well.

andrew garfield and sally field over the years… my heart is so full 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wEUYD0vgTL — 🤍💐 (@easybugb0y) February 27, 2023

Despite it being almost 10 years since they were last on screen together, it appears the pair are still incredibly supportive of one another, even after the ceremony Garfield was seen with Field carrying her award for her.

Andrew Garfield carrying Sally Field’s SAG life achievement award as they arrive backstage. pic.twitter.com/AK1Ak213lI — Krysta Fauria (@krystafauria) February 27, 2023

Seeing the two together has renewed calls from fans to see them again in a third installment to The Amazing Spider-Man series. Whilst talking with ET after the show, Field threw her hat in the ringer and said that she would do another project with Garfield.

Andrew Garfield and Sally Field’s lasting bond is the most wholesome thing. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7T2iAjkGqn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 27, 2023

Whilst there is still no news on another Spider-Man movie, we can still dream. For now, we can rest assured knowing that even in real life, Andrew Garfield and Sally Field have the most wholesome bond.