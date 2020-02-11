Home / movies

Birds Of Prey Fans React To Warner Bros. Changing The Movie’s Title

By 1 hour ago
x

Despite a slew of positive reviewsBirds of Prey is floundering at the box office. The film had the worst opening for the DCEU yet, breaking the winning streak that Warner Bros. have been on ever since their post-Justice League course correction. It scored just $33 million on its opening weekend, meaning that right now, it’s one of the lowest-grossing comic book movies ever (and is the worst since Jonah Hex).

Clearly, then, Warner Bros. are in damage limitation mode and, in an effort to shore up numbers, decided that the title of the movie needs to change. Though most simply referred to the film as Birds of Prey, its official title is the cumbersome Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Some industry analysts blamed this for the movie’s failure, arguing that the studio should have made sure that Margot Robbie’s popular Harley Quinn was front and center. As such, they’ve renamed the pic Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Fans of the film (of which there are many, because it’s actually pretty good) responded to the change on Twitter, and it seems there’s a bit of confusion as some feel it’s a good move while others don’t see why the studio did it.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team
1 of 6
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

So, the general mood is disappointment that Birds of Prey isn’t doing well and pessimism that this change will help. Apparently, what’s really hurting the movie is its R-rating, with THR reporting that while the marketing and characters appeal to teenage audiences, most of them are restricted from seeing it. So, who knows, if the movie continues to tank, maybe we’ll see a new PG-13 cut released to try and seize upon that interest?

Another factor that’s rumored to be affecting box office is the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused audiences at cinemas to plummet in Asia. The film doesn’t have an official release in China, but fear of being in enclosed, busy areas is impacting moviegoing across the continent.

In any case, let’s hope Birds of Prey finds its legs, as it’d be a shame if Warner Bros. took the wrong lessons from its underperformance.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...