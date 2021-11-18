Fans remember notorious Star Wars Holiday Special on its 23rd anniversary
As much as Star Wars is a beloved, multi-generational franchise, it’s not without blemishes. And we’re not just talking about the prequels.
Around 23 years ago, we were treated to a very unique holiday take in the Star Wars universe, called The Star Wars Holiday Special. It is a notoriously terrible show, but as the years pass it’s become more of a cult favorite than anything.
For the uninitiated, the special was the first-ever Star Wars spinoff movie, and it takes place between the first film and the events in The Empire Strikes Back. It also featured the first appearance of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in an animated short. And yes, I know that some people say he first appeared in a parade.
The weird plot involves Han Solo and Chewbacca traveling to the wookie’s home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate something called Life Day. In the special, we learn that Chewbacca has a wife named Malla and a son named Lumpy. Lumpy is nightmare fuel.
Other characters all make an appearance, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia.
The special was skewered by pretty much every critic on the planet, and audiences felt the same. Nathan Rabin from The A.V. Club said “I’m not convinced the special wasn’t ultimately written and directed by a sentient bag of cocaine.”
Fans are remembering the special in fun ways online. Here are some of the good ones.
This is Chewbacca’s family…
Here’s an actual TV listing from back in the day.
The love/hate is real.
Bea Arthur was in it??
This user is warning people to be smart and not satiate their curiosity.
This one speaks to us all.
Happy Life Day everyone!
