Fans remember notorious Star Wars Holiday Special on its 23rd anniversary

As much as Star Wars is a beloved, multi-generational franchise, it’s not without blemishes. And we’re not just talking about the prequels.

Around 23 years ago, we were treated to a very unique holiday take in the Star Wars universe, called The Star Wars Holiday Special. It is a notoriously terrible show, but as the years pass it’s become more of a cult favorite than anything.

For the uninitiated, the special was the first-ever Star Wars spinoff movie, and it takes place between the first film and the events in The Empire Strikes Back. It also featured the first appearance of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in an animated short. And yes, I know that some people say he first appeared in a parade.

The FIRST appearance of Boba Fett?



– Empire!



Nope.



– Star Wars Holiday Special!



Closer, but nope.



The Marin County Parade, summer 1978, courtesy of George Lucas.



Costumes are those used in the films. pic.twitter.com/TG0GxDGk7k — Mark Jeffrey ⚡️🚀 (@markjeffrey) November 17, 2021

The weird plot involves Han Solo and Chewbacca traveling to the wookie’s home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate something called Life Day. In the special, we learn that Chewbacca has a wife named Malla and a son named Lumpy. Lumpy is nightmare fuel.

Happy Life Day everyone! Today is a special day to celebrate the joy your friends and loved ones bring to your life, and watch the Star Wars Holiday Special.#LifeDay #StarWarsHolidaySpecial #StarWars pic.twitter.com/NJMr8He1Lu — jimminyjojo (@jimminyjojo) November 17, 2021

Other characters all make an appearance, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia.

The special was skewered by pretty much every critic on the planet, and audiences felt the same. Nathan Rabin from The A.V. Club said “I’m not convinced the special wasn’t ultimately written and directed by a sentient bag of cocaine.”

Fans are remembering the special in fun ways online. Here are some of the good ones.

This is Chewbacca’s family…

On this day in STAR WARS: Fri, November 17, 1978 – The Star Wars Holiday Special airs for the first and only time on CBS pic.twitter.com/4nxnl36CaR — Jetta Rosewater (@JettaRosewater) November 17, 2021

Here’s an actual TV listing from back in the day.

Star Wars Holiday Special, Nov. 17, 1978! TV Guide listing. pic.twitter.com/kJwhGm2s67 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 17, 2021

The love/hate is real.

Petition for the star wars holiday special to be put on Disney+ because I actually want to watch it https://t.co/th4VrT4Zs4 — ash ⍟⎊ hunter’s cyar'ika (@cptstrkwlker) November 17, 2021

Bea Arthur was in it??

I had only HEARD tales of how exorbitantly awful the "Star Wars Holiday Special" was. @CharleyBelcher suggested I watch it with the fast-forward button at the ready.

Expectations exceeded.

But hey, I got to see Bea Arthur singing to Skeletor, so I'll call that a win. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/IHFrmzkndo — Jason McDowell (@photog_JayMac) November 17, 2021

This user is warning people to be smart and not satiate their curiosity.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, so it's time for a thread about the Star Wars Holiday Special. Many of you are planning to watch it for the first time with friends in the near future.



Do not do this. pic.twitter.com/ExuVaTDcX3 — Emmett Initiative (@Emm_Initiative) November 17, 2021

This one speaks to us all.

star wars holiday special is a mess but at least leia looked pretty pic.twitter.com/Toxg7Y1IjL — caitlin #PROUDBUMEESHIPPER (@SITHLEIAS) November 17, 2021

Happy Life Day everyone!

Happy Life Day, Star Wars fans! Anyone who's suffered through the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special is familiar with the Wookie holiday, Life Day, which takes place today, Nov. 17! To celebrate, here is Star Wars #42 graded CGC 9.8, the first comic book appearance of Boba! #CGC pic.twitter.com/pynXReydNp — CGC Comics (@CGCComics) November 17, 2021

How are you celebrating Life/Boba Fett day? Let us know below!