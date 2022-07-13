Fans reminisce on Black Bolt’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo for obvious reasons

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel episode 6

Even though ABC canceled the Marvel series Inhumans back in 2018, fans of the quirky group of superheroes still had hope. The expectations got some solid wings when the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought back Black Bolt (Anson Mount) AKA King of Attilan. But the release of Ms. Marvel’s much-anticipated finale has established that the Inhumans’ MCU debut has never been anything more than a pipe dream.

Spoilers ahead.

With the debut of Kamala Khan, who is one of the most popular Inhumans in the comic books, fans were sure that the entry of this particular race of superhumans was just around the corner. But the sixth episode of Ms. Marvel added yet another, rather unexpected, twist to Kamala’s origins and swiftly dashed away all hopes.

Kamala’s brother, Aamir, rightfully wonders whether he will also attain superpowers like his sister, thus prompting Bruno to dig deeper. His research reveals that what sets Kamala apart from the rest of her family is her genes — there is a certain “mutation” in her DNA, which allows her to wield her powers.

While Kamala shrugs off the revelation, fans know what it means — that the MCU just shot down the possibility of Inhumans’ proper debut, and instead catered the opportunity to the X-Men. So, obviously, Marvel fans — especially ardent followers of the Inhumans — have many things on their mind, starting with why on Earth (Earth 838 to be precise) was Black Bolt introduced in MoM when it wasn’t supposed to lead anywhere?

Marvel stans when they realize Multiverse of Madness is the last time they'll ever see Black Bolt and hear the mention of Inhumans in the MCU: pic.twitter.com/NQYstMLGZF — Billy Butcher (Irredeemable Era) (@ZeroYear97) July 13, 2022

okay kevin fiege listen up so first in dsmom you decide to bring KING OF THE INHUMANS black bolt and got more popularity from it but now after this ms marvel finale, you wanna hint that kamala is a mutant with the xmen 97 theme playing WHATS THE PLAN — ollie🧸MY BIRTHDAY!!! (@ilovemsmarvel) July 13, 2022

The fact that Black Bolt got his brain blown apart after getting like ten seconds on the screen in Multiverse of Madness hasn’t been sitting well with fans. And according to many, the MCU hinting Kamala is a mutant instead of an Inhuman is just adding insult to injury.

i need the inhumans to stand up… first they had a flop show with $2 and a dream then black bolt finally gets his moment in the mcu only to blow his own brains out in ten seconds and now the most popular inhuman is being rewritten as a mutant pic.twitter.com/erkWe31djK — adina™ (@shehulkism) July 13, 2022

Kevin what are you fucking doing? First you bring back Black Bolt after 6 years and after THAT TV show and then brutally murder him on-screen and then you take one of the most popular Inhumans… and turn her into a mutant. Did the Inhumans kick your dog as a kid, what the fuck https://t.co/zEE4zvPJ1L — Evie 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TinthDoctor) July 13, 2022

Some are just point blank refusing to accept the unexpected twist and are demanding Anson Mount’s return as Black Bolt.

Anson Mount deserves to return and be Black Bolt in the main MCU universe. pic.twitter.com/cNCH640Pkv — Adrian (@adrianm00n) July 13, 2022

A few disgruntled fans can’t help but call out Kevin Feige for continuing to “hate” the Inhumans and stomping on every possible way they could be a permanent part of the MCU.

Funny how Kevin Feige is being so petty when Black Bolt was the best member in a team that had Patrick Stewart's Prof. X comeback and one of the most requested fancasts come to life



fucking annoying pic.twitter.com/HwNAVJfStt — 🧸JOSH💫 Kevin Feige Anti (@J0SHC0RE) July 13, 2022

HELL he brought in black bolt and said that’s enough of that https://t.co/GzqSOBLMlG — nate richards' lesbian wife (theo) (@percybvths) July 13, 2022

While it seems like the studio has no plans of giving the Inhumans their due in the MCU anytime soon, there is still hope. In its six episodes, Ms. Marvel hasn’t exactly clarified what Kamala is, nor the origin of her powers. Is it the bangle, is it something within her, is she a Djinn, is she a mutant… so on and so forth.

Who knows, maybe Feige plans on dropping another unpredictable twist in a future film or show by revealing how Kamala actually had been an Inhuman all along? Fingers crossed!