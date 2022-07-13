Fans reminisce on Black Bolt’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo for obvious reasons
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel episode 6
Even though ABC canceled the Marvel series Inhumans back in 2018, fans of the quirky group of superheroes still had hope. The expectations got some solid wings when the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought back Black Bolt (Anson Mount) AKA King of Attilan. But the release of Ms. Marvel’s much-anticipated finale has established that the Inhumans’ MCU debut has never been anything more than a pipe dream.
Spoilers ahead.
With the debut of Kamala Khan, who is one of the most popular Inhumans in the comic books, fans were sure that the entry of this particular race of superhumans was just around the corner. But the sixth episode of Ms. Marvel added yet another, rather unexpected, twist to Kamala’s origins and swiftly dashed away all hopes.
Kamala’s brother, Aamir, rightfully wonders whether he will also attain superpowers like his sister, thus prompting Bruno to dig deeper. His research reveals that what sets Kamala apart from the rest of her family is her genes — there is a certain “mutation” in her DNA, which allows her to wield her powers.
While Kamala shrugs off the revelation, fans know what it means — that the MCU just shot down the possibility of Inhumans’ proper debut, and instead catered the opportunity to the X-Men. So, obviously, Marvel fans — especially ardent followers of the Inhumans — have many things on their mind, starting with why on Earth (Earth 838 to be precise) was Black Bolt introduced in MoM when it wasn’t supposed to lead anywhere?
The fact that Black Bolt got his brain blown apart after getting like ten seconds on the screen in Multiverse of Madness hasn’t been sitting well with fans. And according to many, the MCU hinting Kamala is a mutant instead of an Inhuman is just adding insult to injury.
Some are just point blank refusing to accept the unexpected twist and are demanding Anson Mount’s return as Black Bolt.
A few disgruntled fans can’t help but call out Kevin Feige for continuing to “hate” the Inhumans and stomping on every possible way they could be a permanent part of the MCU.
While it seems like the studio has no plans of giving the Inhumans their due in the MCU anytime soon, there is still hope. In its six episodes, Ms. Marvel hasn’t exactly clarified what Kamala is, nor the origin of her powers. Is it the bangle, is it something within her, is she a Djinn, is she a mutant… so on and so forth.
Who knows, maybe Feige plans on dropping another unpredictable twist in a future film or show by revealing how Kamala actually had been an Inhuman all along? Fingers crossed!